Revolution Muay Thai gym star Ibragimov hungry for world title

MUAY THAI: AMMA promotions, the brainchild of Frenchman Amidou ProdEvent, has teamed up with China’s Kunlun Fight to host what promises to be an epic night of elite MuayThai and Kickboxing action next Sunday (Feb 23) in Phuket.

Muay-Thai
By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 February 2020, 02:00PM

Phuket based Ibragimov in training at the Revolution Muay Thai gym ahead of his WBC MuayThai super-middleweight world title fight next Sunday (Feb 23). Photo: Helen Tran

Two World Boxing Council (WBC) MuayThai world titles will be staged as the centrepiece of the show. Hamza Ngoto will defend his coveted WBC MuayThai super-middleweight world title against Phuket based Russian fighter, Salimkhan Ibragimov. A big challenge awaits the number 10 ranked super-middleweight fighter, who trains at Phuket’s Revolution MuayThai gym, as he faces off against the reigning champion.

Thailand’s Satanfaa Rachanon will defend his WBC MuayThai super-welterweight world title against his compatriot Yodwicha For Boonsit in what has the makings of a mouth-watering encounter. This will be Satanfaa’s first defence of the world title he won back in September of last year.

In another fascinating matchup, Thailand’s Pakorn PK Saenchai gym will clash with the current Lumpinee stadium welterweight champion, Rafi Bohic, from France.

The event will host a Kunlun Fight four-man tournament, which will see the return of the Chinese promotion to Thailand, where they have hosted many a successful night in recent times.

Vasily Sorokin, Lago Gedenidze, Xu Liu and Xu Yuanqing will look to take home the Kunlun gold for the first Kunlun event of 2020. The strong money will be on Liu but Sorkin and the other protagonists will look to make their mark on the tournament.

Former two-time Kunlun champion, Dzianis Zuev, will clash with Thailand’s Saksurin TigerMuayThai is a super-bout.

The event will take place at Hatpong football stadium, close to Patong Beach and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Asia and Star Sports.

Siam Fight News

