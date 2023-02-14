Revenue Dept to probe dubious tax returns

BANGKOK: The Revenue Department stated that it will thoroughly investigate any suspicious personal income tax returns while assuring the public that eligible ones should receive refunds within three days.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 14 February 2023, 10:22AM

Image: NNT

The director-general of the department, Lavaron Sangsnit, has stated that officials will thoroughly examine any personal income tax returns that contain suspicious information in order to ensure transparency.

If it is determined that the tax filings are eligible, the department will take approximately seven days or more to issue refunds to the individuals involved.

Mr Lavaron assured that individuals with no discrepancies in their filings will receive their refunds within three days.

The tax filing season is ongoing until March 31, during which time taxpayers are required to report their income and file their tax returns.

Mr Lavaron expressed concern that scammers may take advantage of this period to deceive and steal from people.

He also warned that the department only communicates through mail letters and never via SMS or Line messages, asking people to download any apps.

The implementation of the new regulations is set to take effect next month. More information on the new measure can also be inquired by calling 1161.