Returned pawn, the gift of love in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas presided over an event that saw 35 people have their pawned items returned to them as a gift from Phuket City Municipality for Valentine’s Day today (Feb 14).



By The Phuket News

Monday 14 February 2022, 06:12PM

In total, 48 items were given back to the 35 people, clearing them of B28,802.25 debt, said a release announcing the event.

Most of the pawned items returned to their owners were hand tools and other equipment needed for work and to make a living.

“The activity was held to return pawned items to local residents as a Valentine’s Day gift, which aims to help the locals, with a budget approved by the Phuket City Mayor,” said the release.

The Phuket Municipality Pawnshop, on Kamoraphat Rd in Phuket Town, maintains a standing reserve of approximately B150 million, the release added.