Return of Tour of Phuket a huge success

CYCLING: With over 200 participants taking part for the first time in three years, last weekend’s Tour of Phuket 2023 has been declared a huge success.

CyclingFitness

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 March 2023, 12:05PM

The hugely popular cycling event had been postponed for two consecutive years due to restrictions enforced by the global COVID-19 pandemic so news it was returning this year was greeted with extra gusto by athletes and spectators alike.

The 7th edition of the race took place last weekend (March 10-12), attracting top-class local and international riders who got chance to explore the beauty of Phuket and Phang Nga on two wheels while enjoying the fresh air and breathtaking views along the route.

The cycling route was carefully planned by organisers to take riders through some of the most beautiful locations such as roads along the beach and the through local villages’ with their rich culture.

The race was divided into three separate stages with the first day (Mar 10) seeing the Individual Time Trail race began at Phuket Gateway, a race set over a flat, winding course that cover a distance of 4.48 kilometres.

The following are riders who completed the course with the best timing in their respective category:

Elite: Tegshbayar Batsaikhan, Roojai Online Insurance, 5 minutes 32 seconds

Masters: Matthew Brittain, Matador Racing, 05:34

Supermasters: Markus Uprus, Greyhounds, 05:37

Veterans: Chris Reilly, 4T2, 05:56

UltraVeterans: Kramer Douglass, 4T2, 06:30

Women’s Open: Dimity-Lee Duke, 06:20.

Stage 2 the following day saw a very early start for the 151km King of the Mountain (KOM) race.

Straight from the off the teams attacked the race hard, with Roojai Online Insurance, coached by Peter Pouly, taking the lead in the Elite category.

Despite the best efforts of Matador Racing and Specialized Dynasty Mavericks, team Roojai opened up a 1 minute 30 second lead in front of the pelotons, which they managed to maintain until the finish line.

The victorious team, consisting of riders Arttasorn Pansaard, Tegshbayar Batsaikhan and Midey Valentin, received their awards during a presentation at Bangtao Wave Beach Bar where the famous sunset was enjoyed by all.

The results in the other classes were as follows:

Masters: 1. Pichet Puengrang, AminoVITAL-Summit nich; 2. Suarasuk Taweesaman, AminoVITAL-Summit nich; 3. Oliver Ford, Greyhounds.

Supermasters: 1. Michael Naert, Matador Racing; 2. Marcus Uprus, Greyhounds; 3. Michael Whitesides, Specialized Dynasty Mavericks.

Veterans: 1. Chris Reilly, 4T2; 2. Xavier Lecourt, Barracudas Phuket; 3. Alan Benson, Limerick Cycling Club.

UltraVeterans: 1. Kramer Douglass, 4T2; 2. Adrian Halkes, ChickenFish 852; 3. Helmrich Streitmatter, Z-Coaching.

Women’s Open: 1. Dimity-Lee Duke, Z-Coaching; 2. Lucy Kristina Richardson, Z-Coaching; 3. Ponnie Ramirez, Matador Racing.

The final day of racing on Sunday (Mar 12) consisted of a 11km race with one KOM stage and 2 sprinter points.

Team Specialized Dynasty Mavericks attempted to take control of the peloton from the outset but team Roojai was prepared and fought back immediately, managing to fend off several attempts to attack their lead from other teams.

At the half-way stage of the race, the AmimoVITAL-Summit team tried to fight for the second KOM jersey but Roojai dug deep to ultimately maintain their pace for the final 3km and cross the finish line as winners.

The stage 3 winners were as follows:

Elite: 1. Tegshbayar Batsaikhan, Roojai Online Insurance, 2. Midey Valentin, Roojai Online Insurance, 3. Arttasorn Pansaard, Roojai Online Insurance.

Masters: 1. Thomas Amblard, Matador Racing, 2. Pichet Puengrang, AminoVITAL-Summit nich, 3. Oliver Ford, Greyhounds.

Supermasters: 1. Michael Naert, Matador Racing, 2. Marcus Uprus, Greyhounds, 3. Michael Whitesides, Specialized Dynasty Mavericks.

Veterans: 1. Chris Reilly, 4T2, 2. Xavier Lecourt, Barracudas Phuket, 3. John Hughson, ANZA

UltraVeterans: 1. Kramer Douglass, 4T2, 2. Adrian Halkes, ChickenFish 852, 3. Mike Hooper, Matador Racing.

Women’s Open: 1. Dimity-Lee Duke, Z-Coaching, 2. Lucy Kristina Richardson, Z-Coaching, 3. Ponnie Ramirez, Matador Racing.

The complete list of teams competing were as follows: 2Y3 Racing; 4T2; Achilles and Co; Allianz World Quantum Racing; AminoVITAL-Summit nich; ANZA; Aquatwo Cyclomotion (Tac); Barracudas Phuket; Bile Labs; Born Free to Run; ChickenFish 852; Cranks; Cycle Hub; Cycling Training cc; Dark Art Cycling; Dr. Moto WPS Suspension; Flying Croissants; Geylang Cycling; Greyhounds; Integrated Riding; KGB; Limerick Cycling; Matador Racing; Roojai Online Insurance; SCF Women Academy; Sentosa Express; Singapore Biking Vikings; Specialized Dynasty Mavericks; Standard Chartered; Swiss Club Riders and Z-Coaching.

The event was organised by Cycosports and Pablo Fitness, a leading sports organisation from

Singapore, whose owner Pablo Toribio declared: “We’re thrilled with the success of the Tour of Phuket 2023. It was wonderful to see so many people from around the world come together to enjoy the natural beauty of Phuket and Phang-nga on two wheels.

“My gratitude to all the sponsors who supported us; Blue Balls, Pure Sports Nutrition, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Chi Tree Health, Financial Carrot, Z-Coaching, The Wave Beach bar, Precision Fuel & Hydration, Coca-Cola and JJ Pro Performance center.

“Special thanks and appreciation goes to the officials, including the Thai Cycling Association,

the government offices of Phuket and Phang Nga and the Sports Authority of Thailand, who gave us full support for the event.

“We’re already planning the next event and can’t wait to welcome even more riders,” he added.

Dates for The Tour of Phuket 2024 have already been set as March 8-10 and further details will be disclosed in due course, organisers said.