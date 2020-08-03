Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

PHUKET: Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), today commended the personnel at the Third Area Command in Phuket for their work, especially for the way they deal with influential people.

military
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 August 2020, 02:35PM

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command in Phuket, leads the farewell assembly. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Vice Admiral Cherngchai Chomcherngpat, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command in Phuket, leads the farewell assembly. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Adm Luechai Ruddit, Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy (RTN), in Phuket today (Aug 3). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

« »

Adm Luechai arrived at the Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, this morning (Aug 3) as a special visit ahead of his formal retirement as the Navy Commander in Chief, a post he has held for the past two years.

Adm Luechai said he felt welcomed back to the base in Phuket, where he had previously served. "I am very pleased to visit here again. Naval Region 3 is the area where I used to work. I have visited here many times, and each time I feel connected to this unit and proud to have served with you,” he said.

He also praised the Third Area Command for their work, which he said had made Phuket’s Navy division loved by the general public. “On behalf of the Navy, thank you to all the personnel that made the Third Area Command famous,” he said.

“This region seems like a peaceful area, but that is not the case,” he said.

“The border from Ranong to Satun covers a distance of over 600 kilometers, and includes an area covering thousands of square kilometers that we must look after for national maritime interests. It’s a challenge that requires highly knowledgeable personnel to be able to accomplish this mission,” he added.

“The mission of the Navy Region 3 unit is very different from other navy divisions. The important thing is to fight with many influential people,” Adm Luechai noted.

https://sgssecurity.com/

“Complex problems that require clear communication with neighbouring countries requires intelligence and prudence to accomplish the work harmoniously and effectively in line with policy,” he said.

“I would like to commend you once again for the work that has been accomplished. As I retire today, I would like to take the opportunity to bid farewell to all of you. We have worked together for the Navy with the intention of always achieving a good mission,” he added.

Adm Luechai also noted the Third Area Command’s role in providing assistance in sea rescues and their role in boosting marine transport safety for tourists in Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast.

He also praised the efforts to stave off and pursue the “offenders” in the “sea-steading” case, and the local Navy personnel’s support role in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“This includes assisting with the transport of medical personnel and delivery medical equipment, and the delivery of ‘relief bags’ of food and necessities to people in all areas, such as those on Racha Yai Island and the sea gypsies in Rawai, on the Surin Islands and even Koh Lipe in Satun province,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 03 August 2020 - 14:59:27 

A show parade for self satisfaction and make subordinates understand their 'non position' in line as we see. So, who are the influential people the Phuket division fought against??  Please , enlighten me. Don't sell crap to honest  thai people. Why destroy your image?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses
Governor orders emergency service on standby as storm weather lashes island
Teacher killed as storm fells tree onto school
PM orders body of Boss case witness seized for autopsy
Melbourne imposes virus curfew as South Africa tops 500,000 cases
Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing
Heavy weather warning extended for Phuket, Andaman coast
Calls for reform following Boss case
Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing
Phuket Opinion: A matter of convenience
Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket
Hong Kong police order arrest of exiled activists: China state media
Korean man found dead, asphyxiated in pickup truck
Special groups of foreigners can now enter
Knight Frank report translates Phuket tourism COVID hit into numbers

 

Phuket community
Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Kurt,the skipper is dead. How you want to hold him accountable in court ?...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

"In EU are no cheap work forces" Haha Kurt,joke of the day ! Wondering why I paid for wor...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

@BigA Everything ! As long as it makes sense !...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

A show parade for self satisfaction and make subordinates understand their 'non position' in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Went in for 2 letters. 600 baht. Asked for recipt. Now it was suddenly free...(Read More)

Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket

"On average they spent B5,500 baht per person per day".....Sorry, but number is from Heave...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

...same salary ? LOL ? Or what about those working in Qatar,UAE,Singapore,Japan and and and.You thi...(Read More)

Special groups of foreigners can now enter

Kurt,somehow your knowledge isn't as great as you always pretend. Romanians for example are work...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

What actually am I permitted to write ? Horst...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Rich 44, International maritime law wise it is up to a Captain to sail Yes/No. He is 100% responsibl...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
M Beach Club Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket

 