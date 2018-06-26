PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a retired California police officer whose body was found in his rented house in Koh Kaew earlier today (June 26).

Police noted that there appeared to be no signs of a struggle on the man’s body or in the house. Photo: Phuket City Police

Police were called to Soi Koh Kaew 23 at 2:30pm. They arrived to find the body of the 58-year-old man* on the floor in the bedroom.

Lt Wipawan Wattanangernthanong of the Phuket City Police estimated that the man had died several days before his body was found.

There appeared to be no signs of a struggle on the man’s body or in the house, Lt Wipawan, noted.

Yupin Ocharot, 39, from Kapoe District in Ranong province, north of Phuket, told police that she and the foreign man used to be in a relationship, but had separated years ago.

She had arrived at the house but was frightened to enter after realising the odour emanating from within, and so contacted the owner of the house, Saruda Chuaychana, 40, to explain the situation.

Ms Yupin said the mand had lived in the house “two to three years” and that she was aware that the man had high blood pressure, but did not know if he suffered any other conditions.

The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for further medical examination.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been informed of his death.