Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Retailers join month-long Grand Sale

Retailers join month-long Grand Sale

NATIONWIDE: The Commerce Ministry has teamed up with the private sector to promote a New Year Grand Sale for one month, offering steep discounts of as much as 70%.


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 December 2019, 10:33AM

The New Year Grand Sale promotion starts this Saturday (Dec 14) and will run until Jan 12 nationwide. Photo: Bangkok Post

The New Year Grand Sale promotion starts this Saturday (Dec 14) and will run until Jan 12 nationwide. Photo: Bangkok Post

The ministry estimates the promotion, running from Dec 14 to Jan 12, could help Thai consumers save 21.6 billion baht or 30% off what they normally pay for goods and services.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said 20,000 branches of department stores, modern trade, convenience stores, hypermarket and wholesale shops would participate.

Products offered will include food and drinks, consumer products for daily use, electrical appliances, agricultural utensils, garments, construction materials, sportswear, bedding, cosmetics, stationery, furniture and decorative items.

Eight tyre manufacturers including Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Otani and Continental, and the automobile servce chain B-Quik will also join the scheme, offering discounts of 20-30%.

Vipada Duangratatna, deputy chief executive of Big C Supercenter, said the event would help stimulate purchases of food and everyday products for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The company is offering discount sof 10-70% for products during the campaign.

Siriporn Dejsing, deputy chief executive for corporate communication of Siam Makro, said the company would have more than 5,000 items on sale for the scheme.

Items with discounts of up to 80% include fresh food, consumer products, house brands, hampers and electrical appliances.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No sex in my tuk-tuk, says driver
Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion
Justice Minister vows to hurry kratom legalisation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stolen newborn returned! No helmet boys serious crash! Earn money over road fines? || December 13
Another Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers
PSU study brands Phuket economy at ‘tipping point’
Two boys in motorbike collision in Kathu, one in critical condition
Search for missing kayak couple turns to dive teams
RFD chief asked to explain actions in Pareena land scandal
Social media outrage as poisoned cat and four kittens found dead on Sai Kaew Beach
Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kitty with two heads! Patients stabs doctor? Bone fragment temple! || December 12
Power outage to hit area near Phuket airport
Woman arrested after stealing two-day-old baby from hospital
Alro can't sue Pareena in land case

 

Phuket community
Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Amazing how a high ranking RTP Officer can lie that he can't recall the name of the restaurant. ...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

So, by accurately turning in violators, a person could earn thousands every day. Right? So many q...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

"Is there no end to their ability ?"Haha, compared with that select circle of a few wannab...(Read More)

Rewards for reporting road violations now offered in Phuket

Wow! Will a non-Thai be able to do it, too? Is a work permit needed since this can easily be a f...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Absence of professional media relation officers/ informants in Phuket Government put Government alwa...(Read More)

Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Huh, was there until now no 'focus' already on coastal areas and nearby islands as well? Are...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

What a deputy mayor is doing in a search heli instead of 1 more professional searcher is a riddle fo...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

And great that because of this 'grease fire' the Municipality Health Division starts to unde...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Great that Phuket police officers are not only structural enginners but trained Fire Investigation O...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Great step forward for the environment, smog combat and trafiic jams....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
Thanyapura Football
La Boucherie
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique