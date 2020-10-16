BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Resurgent Everton face acid test in Liverpool showdown

Resurgent Everton face acid test in Liverpool showdown

FOOTBALL: Lifted by Carlo Ancelotti’s astute leadership and the transformative signing of James Rodriguez, Everton have a golden opportunity to prove their rise to the top of the Premier League is no fluke when they face Liverpool tomorrow (Oct 17).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 16 October 2020, 03:44PM

Looking up: Everton are flourishing under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti and go into tomorrow’s Merseyside derby top of the league and full of confidence. Photo: AFP.

Looking up: Everton are flourishing under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti and go into tomorrow’s Merseyside derby top of the league and full of confidence. Photo: AFP.

Everton have gone 22 matches without a win over Liverpool since their last Merseyside derby success in October 2010.

But a decade on, Everton finally face their near neighbours from a position of strength, while Liverpool arrive at Goodison Park looking unusually vulnerable.

Everton’s perfect start to the season extended to a fourth successive league win when they brushed Brighton aside before the international break.

Just 24 hours later, Liverpool suffered a humiliating 7-2 loss at Aston Villa that highlighted the defensive flaws that have bedevilled the Premier League champions this season.

If Everton can take advantage of Liverpool’s mini-crisis, it would provide further evidence that Ancelotti’s side are capable of turning their early-season form into a sustained revival.

Without a major trophy since the 1995 FA Cup, Everton have languished in Liverpool’s shadow since the 1980s, when Howard Kendall led them to a pair of top-flight titles.

Thanks to the intuitive guidance of Italian boss Ancelotti and the sublime displays of Colombia playmaker James, the Goodison Park club have hope again.

Ancelotti’s relaxed public persona masks a fiercely competitive streak that has taken him across Europe in search of more managerial glory at an age when many of his peers are ready to step away from such a stressful job.

The 61-year-old has won domestic titles with Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, as well as lifting the Champions League with Milan, as player and manager, and Real Madrid.

His reputation lost a little lustre during a troubled spell with Napoli that ended with his dismissal in December after 16 months in charge.

Unbelievable quality’

Last season, after Ancelotti’s first seven months at Goodison, Everton finished a disappointing 12th, prompting suggestions his appointment to replace the sacked Marco Silva had been a mistake.

Internal - Phuket News TV

But he has turned the tide, helped by a dressing room blast that defied his urbane image.

Tearing into his players after a spineless 3-0 loss at Wolves last season, Ancelotti demanded more ambition and the response has been emphatic.

“We are all aware our standards dropped last season,” said Everton captain Seamus Coleman. “There are ways of losing games, but I thought the fight wasn’t there in some games and wanted to make sure the lads understood what it means to play for this club.

“We have a top-class manager who won’t accept anything else. Since we came back, the standard and work rate has been fantastic.”

Ancelotti has brought the best out of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has netted nine goals in six games for Everton this season before scoring on his England debut last week.

His masterstroke has been the close-season capture of Real Madrid cast-off James.

Fellow new-boys Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have added grit to Everton’s midfield, but James sets the tone.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner fell out of favour in Madrid, but Ancelotti still had faith in him after their time together at Real and Bayern Munich.

Having won La Liga and Champions League titles with Real and enjoyed domestic success in Munich, the 29-year-old has brought a quality and confidence that has helped address Everton’s chronic lack of belief.

“James has improved us without a shadow of a doubt,” said Coleman. “He has got unbelievable quality when we get him the ball. His range of passing and decision-making are fantastic. We are very fortunate to have him.

“Dominic is benefiting from James and the whole team is at the minute.”

While it is too early to proclaim Ancelotti’s squad as the equals of Everton’s 1980s icons, a top-four push would look realistic if they can add to Liverpool’s problems this weekend.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jutatip dominating Tour of Thailand
Intarat appointed interim IWF chief
Maguire off as Danes beat England, Mbappe gets France winner
How high can Hamilton set the bar?
LeBron revives all-time NBA best question
LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title
Nadal wins 13th French Open, equals Federer record
Hamilton matches Schumacher with Nurburgring win
Bottas on pole for Eifel Grand Prix
Fundraiser to help local school compete in national rugby finals
Phuket-based Loma extends UFC win record
Schumacher ‘had it tougher than Hamilton’, says ex-F1 supremo Ecclestone
Honda’s shock exit leave F1 the biggest loser
ONE Championship vows strict bio-safety for Singapore
Man Utd sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal

 

Phuket community
First STV arrivals due next week from China

"Both groups will stay in Thailand for 30 days " And will have to do 2 weeks quarantine...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

I don't even ask why they keep lying anymore, its obvious why. The real question is why the medi...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

strange though that this particular section had been coned of the week prior as work was being done ...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

wait , didn't you just report 2 days ago that these tourist were fictitious & nobody had app...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Come on stop it! Dont make sense to risk the life of milliona for 120 people!!! Even 120.000 will no...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

if only the thais in power could really see the people, do the right thing, the conditions people li...(Read More)

Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn

highly unlikely numbers, domestic tourists stay at basic hotels, while most stay with family/friends...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

unbelievable, has someone checked with the Chinese govt? they are not allowing their citizens to lea...(Read More)

Thailand warms to China’s ventures

Well said Kurt, he's on their payroll....(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Here we go again, OMG....(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 