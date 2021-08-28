The Phuket News
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones

BANGKOK: Restaurants, malls, outdoor sport centers to re-open in COVID ‘dark red’ zones from Sept 1, while the curfew remains at 9pm to 4am, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 28 August 2021, 10:30AM

Photo: NNT

The CCSA announced, during its press conference on Friday (Aug 27), that restrictions are to be eased in 29 COVID ‘dark red’ zones, including Bangkok, reports state news agency NNT.

Restaurants will be allowed to open, using a maximum of 50% of their capacity in air-conditioned premises, and 75% with outdoor seating. Hair salons can provide haircuts only. Only foot massage can be provided in massage salons and aesthetic clinics are only allowed to sell their products in the clinics, not provide treatments. All businesses can be open only until 8pm.

Businesses which will remain closed include tutoring schools, cinemas, spas, theme and water parks, fitness centers, swimming pools and meeting and banquet venues. The curfew remains from 9pm to 4am.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

As for interprovincial travel, the CCSA asks the general public to refrain from doing so if not necessary. Public transport will be operating with 75% of its capacity and drivers must be fully vaccinated. Domestic airlines will be operating as well.

All measures are to come into effect on Wednesday (Sept 1).



Phuket community
Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions

@ Kurt A weather forecast did not prevent the flooding in Germany and the many casualties over th...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Kurt,if you don't want to help, don't help. But please let other less selfish people do what...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

Kurt, closing your eyes all the time when it comes to the covid-situation worldwide actually does no...(Read More)

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

The more you test the more you find simple really - so what get Vax and protect yourself from seriou...(Read More)

PM admits we may have to learn to live with COVID

Duh!! Thank you General Obvious for telling us what we all knew already. Perhaps if you had started ...(Read More)

Police reforms are ‘years behind schedule’

[Mr Kamnoon said the death of the drug suspect in custody has eroded public confidence in both the p...(Read More)

Fugitive ‘Jo Ferrari’ turns himself in

I wonder if there is such a thing in this country as an honest cop or military officer? Let's fa...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

Great. Just what Phuket doesn't need. An influx of badly vaccinated tourists to help add to the ...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

shame on you Kurt...(Read More)

Officials target flood disaster response under COVID-19 conditions

Has Phuket until now no flood disaster plans to handle prior flood situations? With todays satellite...(Read More)

 

