Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year

Restaurants report 100% earnings increase from last year

BANGKOK: The Thai Restaurant Association has reported a 100% increase in restaurant revenue over the New Year holiday period compared to the same period last year.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 02:34PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Thaniwan Kulamongkhol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, said the government’s decision to allow restaurants to remain open during the New Year break was a significant factor in revitalising the restaurant industry.

Another factor was street vendors and hawkers who closed their shops, which made restaurants more attractive for diners during the holidays.

Thaniwan said the data also indicated that Thais were not overly concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant, believing dining out at restaurants to still be safe if precautions are taken, such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. The New Year is a time for people to let off some steam after working hard all year, especially under stringent COVID-19 restrictions, she said.

Thaniwan acknowledged that while the higher numbers are good for the industry, public safety could be jeopardised if restaurant owners do not strictly follow disease control measures.

She also expressed concern over whether sales would see a drop off if the COVID situation becomes more serious.

DeKaaskopp | 04 January 2022 - 19:00:45 

And I thought this would be the Phuket News website.Thanks to Foot I know better now. Or maybe Foot doesn't even know on what site he comments.

Foot | 04 January 2022 - 16:39:11 

C'mon Phuket Gazette. saying that restaurants increased 100% is just bull that sounds good. Doing B10 last year and B20 this year is, indeed, a 100% increase, but, is it really any better?  Try to be honest with your readers and do some real reporting.

 

