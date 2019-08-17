Kata Rocks
Restaurant staffer caught in meth sting

Restaurant staffer caught in meth sting

PHUKET: Two men, including a restaurant staffer in Karon have been arrested for peddling methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and crystal meth (ya ice).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 August 2019, 10:55AM

Both men were charged and police seized 224 ya bah pills, 134.03 grams of ya ice and three motorbikes. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Phuket Provincial Police reported that the arrests were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug 13-14) this week.

According to the report, the arrests, made by officers led by Lt Col Yuttana Thongpan, were carried out under an ongoing anti-drugs operation ordered by Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee, Deputy Chief Col Sermphan Sirikong and Investigation Chief Col Prawit Engsuan.

The first arrest came at 6pm on Tuesday, when police took into custody Sutin “Tom” Jengpo, 34, originally from Suphan Buri, at an apartment building in Rawai.

Sutin was found in possession of 24 ya bah pills and 134.03 grams of ya ice, separated into 13 packs.

In making the arrests, police also seized three modified motorbikes with an estimated value of about B110,000.

QSI International School Phuket

During questioning by police, Sutin said that several times to buy drugs he had contacted Benjawan “Ning” Poondam, who always had her brother deliver them to customers, said the report.

Benjawan’s brother, Thawatchai “Bum” Poondam, who worked at a restaurant on Kata Noi Rd, always delivered the drugs to customers by placing them close to the restaurant’s garbage disposal area, Sutin explained.

The officers ordered Sutin to contact Benjawan to buy one pack of 200 ya bah pills, and told her that he will pay B4,000 later. Benjawan accepted the deal and told him to pick up the drugs at the usual place.

At 9pm Wednesday, police and Sutin waited in a car close to the restaurant’s garbage disposal area. When Thawatchai came to make the drop, police moved in and arrested him and seized the 200 ya bah pills as evidence.

Both Sutin and Thawatchai were charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, police confirmed in their report.

