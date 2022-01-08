BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Resort vows to sue guest for B3mn over bad review

BANGKOK: A resort in Khao Yai has allegedly threatened one of its customers with a B3 million defamation case for posting a bad review online.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 January 2022, 12:38PM

Khao Yai. Photo: Bangkok Post file

Lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd revealed yesterday (Jan 7) that a female client was threatened for posting the bad review on travel booking platform Agoda on Dec 19, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Sittra posted the comment on his Facebook account on Thursday about a client he referred to as Ms Khing, claiming she is now facing a lawsuit filed by the resort.

Ms Khing stayed there from June 13-14 and subsequently complained about the quality of the facilities and service, giving it six stars out of 10 on the app, Mr Sittra said.

Afterwards, Ms Khing reportedly received a threatening call from the resort, claiming her review was defamation and had sullied the resort’s reputation.

The resort demanded she immediately delete the post, pay B3mn compensation within 15 days of receiving a letter notifying her of the damages, and issue an apology via five copies of a newspaper for a week.

If she failed to comply, she would subsequently face both civil and criminal lawsuits, the resort said, according to her lawyer.

In response, Mr Sittra said he would be able to defend his client and also identify the resort.

The issue sparked a backlash on social media about a customer’s fundamental right to complain about substandard services, as well as the app’s privacy policy.

Meanwhile, Ms Khing reportedly told one media outlet by telephone that she was “shocked and felt threatened” after receiving the letter from the resort, which is why she had decided to consult a lawyer.

Ms Khing insisted she was just a tourist and had no hidden agenda for criticising the resort. She even apologised to the resort, saying she posted the review in good faith hoping it would spur improvements.

Kurt | 10 January 2022 - 10:06:40 

When this resorts seeks negative publicity plus characterless extra earnings with accusing and claiming it may not remain anonymous when names of guest and her lawyer become public.

Capt B | 09 January 2022 - 23:18:38 

6 out of 10 is not too bad.  You'll probably find that the resort had done this sort of thing to previous customers & made a few bucs along the way.

Capricornball | 09 January 2022 - 20:42:46 

I agree with others that the resort should be identified.  Why does PN shy away from telling the truth about all parties in the case? Why do you provide Ms Khing's name, and her lawyer, but you cower away from naming the resort. You do a disservice to the public while shirking your responsibilities as a source of public information. People deserve to know.

Kurt | 09 January 2022 - 13:21:34 

That Resort now should be named & shamed for it's action, so that more previous guests can shine their particullar publicity light on that resort.

Kurt | 09 January 2022 - 13:15:41 

Another 'blind' Thai resort owner who can't stand/accept critics and damage the resort even more and more by this idiote law suite what gives negative publicity, instead of making use of a negative guest comment in order to improve his resort standard service level.

JohnC | 09 January 2022 - 09:00:30 

When the level of service does not come up to standard it is every person's right to comment or complain about it. Feedback is how you improve. (If you are a person that cares about improving rather than just take as much money as you can). If this is how the resort's owners / management behave then their licence to operate a tourism business should be revoked immediately. Pls name this re...

Fascinated | 08 January 2022 - 22:59:22 

Honesty clerly bot the best policy in Thailand. At least this has backfired on them and will generate more bad publicity than the initial comment. Son nam na. Why should she apologise for being honest?

 

