PHUKET: Senior management at a resort on Koh Racha Yai will face a charge of having coral illegally on the resort premises and for damaging reefs, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 January 2019, 12:58PM

Dead corals were found piled up along the banks of the canal and on resort property. Photo: DMCR

Local conservationist Sarit Chandee formally hands over the written complaint, which included a petition of signatures of support. Photo: DMCR

The reefs at Siam Beach have already sustained heavy damage by development on the island, said local conservationist Sarit Chandee. Photo: DMCR

Management at the resort will face charges for having the dead corals on the property, the DMRC Phuket office said. Photo: DMCR

The news follows an inspection on Koh Racha, south of Phuket, on Thursday (Jan 24), Nares Choopueng of the DMCR Phuket office explained to The Phuket News.

The inspection team comprised officers from the DMCR Phuket office, Royal Thai Navy personnel and the Chalong Police, he said.

Key to the inspection was a canal that runs alongside the Racha Island Resort, also called the Rayaburi, where dead corals were found piled up for about 50 metres along the banks of the canal, Mr nares explained.

“Officers also found lots of dead corals piled up on the resort property,” he said.

“This is clearly illegal, and there is no excuse to deny this action,” Mr Nares added.

“I am preparing the documents to have the people involved charged with illegally having corals in their possession and for damaging coral reefs,” he said.

“We have all our evidence ready for the Chalong Police to continue with legal proceedings,” Mr Nares added.

The inspection on Thursday followed the DMCR Phuket office receiving a formal complaint submitted by Sarit Chandee, Head of Raya Yai Conservation and Self Defense Club.

“The manager of Rayaburi Resort ordered its workers to collect dead corals from Siam Beach to fill and make the canal shallow and narrow.

“This action affects nature and the public area,” Mr Sarit said in the complaint.

“The reefs at Siam Beach have already sustained heavy damage by development on the island,” he added.

Contacted by The Phuket News today, the management of the Rayaburi resort said a public statement on the issue will be forthcoming.