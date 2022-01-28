Resident Evil goes back to its roots

Cinema-goers have had a very turbulent relationship with the ‘Resident Evil’ franchise over the years. That is largely because of the fact that the quality of the films that have been released have been very up and down. Even the most hardened fans are quick to admit that the franchise went on a little too long, and yes it also had some weak films. But on the flipside the original and ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ were two of the best action films to ever be made.

By David Griffiths

Saturday 29 January 2022, 11:00AM

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021). Image: IMDB

Having said all of that though there was always a pretty big problem with the Resident Evil film franchise. While the films were good, anyone who had ever played the games were very quick to point out that very few of the characters on the big screen were ever in the games.

That is why many have chosen to see the first film of the re-boot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, as something fresh rather than proof that this franchise is harder to kill than a Zombie Doberman. There is no Alice to be seen this time around and instead director/screenwriter Johanne Roberts (47 Meters Down) has decided to give the characters from the games a life on the big screen.

To be honest the story that the film centres around is pretty basic. After escaping their clutches years earlier Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario – The Maze Runner) has discovered some pretty horrific information about the Umbrella Corporation. She returns to Raccoon City to warn her brother, local police officer Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell – The Tomorrow People), about what she has discovered… the town’s drinking water has become undrinkable.

However, when she returns to the city she discovers that the effects have already started to show within the town’s human population and while she receives a cold reception from her brother, soon the entire police force find themselves stretched to the limit when Umbrella’s warning system activates.

Throw into the mix an incompetent police chief, Irons (Donal Logue – Blade), who refuses to acknowledge what is happening and a rookie cop, Leon (Avan Jogia – Shaft), and soon everything is going to hell.

The thing about this film is that while everything that happens is pretty basic and stock-standard for an action film it is still enjoyable. It has enough action sequences to keep the audience from getting bored and the characters of Claire and Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen – Ant-Man and The Wasp) are interesting and engaging enough to keep the story moving along. But the film still has some serious problems that prevent it from becoming a great film.

First of all nothing happens here that we haven’t seen in the genre before. When the first Resident Evil movie came out it was fresh. Zombies hadn’t been a thing for awhile, but of course now we’ve all just had 10 years of The Walking Dead, a show that is pretty bloody perfect in the genre, and of course there have also been a myriad of smaller zombie films that have tried to capitalise on the zombie phenomenon.

The second issue is that for some reason Johanne Roberts has decided for some strange reason to make Raccoon City a town rather than a city. That causes problems because soon the believability of having a fort-like police station and a special unit of police officers (with their own helicopter) stationed in Raccoon City becomes pretty unlikely. That then leads to the third issue – the special unit of police officers… Why do all the male members seem so similar?

Maybe complaining about believability in a genre film like this seems a little strange, but that is where The Walking Dead works. Yes, there are flesh-eating zombies but the world that they are in are believable, as an audience many find themselves relating to the situations that the characters are in… with this film though it is nigh on impossible to find any form of believability.

If Roberts had wanted this to be a plausible film he needed to scale everything back, or make Raccoon City an actual city that would require a large police force, because as is this is a film that while serviceable offers nothing new to the genre. It has the feel of films like 30 Days of Night or Werewolves Within but not the originality to match them

This is largely a film that is just for true Resident Evil fans, especially those that are addicted to the games. Casual cinema goers are going to pick this film apart in a moment but at least if you love the games you are going to have the enjoyment of watching characters you love come to life.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is now screening in Phuket and rated 15.

2.5/5 Stars

