PHUKET: Reservations are flowing in for three new Phuket housing projects for low-income earners and those on financial assistance, which are expected to be complete and ready to move in late next year, confirmed head of the projects Pakum Noimanee today (Nov 7).

Tuesday 7 November 2017, 12:57PM

Bookings of properties at Phuket's three new low-income housing projects are flowing in quickly. Image: NHA

Speaking to The Phuket News, Mr Pakum said, “The National Housing Authority (NHA) is creating eight residential projects in three provinces, including Buriram, Phuket and Samut Prakan.

“In Phuket, there are three new projects. Firstly, “Phuket Thepkrasattri”, which is a three-storey community housing project located near Laem Hin seafood, in Koh Kaew. Each house is about 20 square meters.

“Prices start at at B3.79 million,” he added.

“There are 66 Phuket Thepkrasattri homes in total, and nine that have not yet been reserved,” Mr Pakum said.

“This project will be completed late next year,” he added.

“Then we have the “Phuket Thalang” project, which consists of 19 three-storey townhouses, divided into apartments, located in Srisoonthorn, beside the Phuket community housing office. It is an extension of pre-existing low-income housing project,” Mr Pakum explained.

Each apartment is 33sqm, with one bedroom and one bathroom, said Mr Pakum.

“Prices start at B620,000 per apartment. This project has begun construction and will be completed in about 350 days,” he said.

“About 50 of these apartments remain open for booking,” he said.

The third project in Phuket is the “Garden Ville Phuket By NHA”, comprising two- storey townhomes.

“Each house is about 18.5sqm, starting from B1.59mn,” said Mr Pakum.

“There are 354 total town homes in Garden Ville and about 200 have already been booked,” he said.

“This project will begin construction in April next year.”

Interested persons can book a home in any of the three projects until Nov 12 at the Phuket Community Housing Office, from 8:30am to 6pm, Mr Pakum noted.

“The residences are only for sale, not for rent,” he confirmed.

“There are many low-income earners in need of housing in Phuket. All previous projects by the NHA have had success here. This is why three projects are being created in Phuket,” he said.

“The idea is to help all Thai low-income earners, or those who are receiving financial assistance from the government.

“All Thai nationals over 20 years of age can apply at the Phuket Housing Authority Office. They do not need to be Phuket registered,” he concluded.