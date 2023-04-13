Researchers find new ‘Lisa’ plant

BANGKOK: A new species of flowering plant, never before seen in the world, has been discovered by a group of researchers at Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Science.

A newly discovered flowering plant has been called ‘bunga lalisa’ in Thai. It is named in honour of Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban of the K-pop band Blackpink. Photo: Biodiversity CHM Thailand via Bangkok Post

The plant has been named in honour of the Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, who is a member of the South Korean girl group, Blackpink, reports the Bangkok Post. The plant belongs to the Annonaceae family and was found among samples collected from the southern province of Narathiwat. The research team, led by Thanawat Chaowasku, has named the plant Friesodielsia lalisaeDamth, Baka & Chaowasku, in honour of Lisa. One of the members of the research team was inspired by Lisa to pursue her doctorate degree. The project is aimed at studying the taxonomy and evolution of rare and unknown plants in the Annonaceae family in Thailand for conservation, with support from the Thailand Science Research and Innovation Office and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.