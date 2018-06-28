FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

CHIANG RAI: Divers are waiting for the water level inside Tham Luang to drop before again trying to reach a high chamber that may be serving as a safe haven from the floodwaters for the missing 12 boys and their football coach.

Thursday 28 June 2018, 08:27AM

A search team member explores a rock crevice in hopes it could provide an alternate entrance to Tham Luang cave yesterday (June 27). Photo: DisasterNewsTH / Facebook

Image made on Wednesday shows a topographical map annotated with location details of Tham Luang cave in which 12 young soccer team members and their coach went missing on Saturday. Photo: Bangkok Post Graphics

“Divers are ready for another operation once the water level goes down,” the Royal Thai Navy SEAL posted in a Facebook message around 7pm yesterday (June 27).

Floodwaters inside Tham Luang cave exacerbated by continued rain are blocking attempts to reach the teen footballers and their coach. They went inside the cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, on Saturday afternoon (June 23) and have not returned.

High-pressure water pumps were installed at the cave, draining 5,000 litres of water per minute.

The location in the cave rescuers want to reach, known as Pattaya beach, is an area of dry ground in a chamber deep inside Tham Luang.

Anukoon Sorn-ek, who surveyed the cave, told radio station FM100.5 on Tuesday (June 26) that it was a possible place for the trapped boys and trainer to have escaped the water flowing into the cave from outside.

Earlier reports had said the diving team had reached the area but Maj Gen Chalongchai Chaiyakham, the deputy commander of the Third Army Region, confirmed yesterday that they had not been able to get that far. He said the “beach” is about 5-6 kilometres from the entrance.

“Pattaya beach is a big chamber and there are also smaller chambers that could serve as a safe haven,” he said.

Long passages filled with murky water on the way into the mountain provide daunting obstacles for rescuers to overcome.

Other teams are surveying the mountain in search of shafts reaching down into Tham Luang as another point of access to the 13 trapped inside.

The search entered its fourth day yesterday and rescuers are working around the clock as time runs out.

Three British cave-divers, who have previously explored Tham Luang, arrived at the cape yesterday evening to help in the operation.

Christy Sweet | 29 June 2018 - 12:41:27 

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water.  The hazards faced by the group are exposure and lack of oxygen if they've not drowned already.

Kurt | 29 June 2018 - 09:41:28 

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers?  A Governor?

Kurt | 28 June 2018 - 17:04:11 

International press speaks about 1000 (!) rescue workers at the scene. Wow. For ....? 
Red that the water pumps are stopped, as the water levels are to high. Guess coach + boys are sitting in the dark, batteries flash lights must be empty. Now 5 days without water and food. Seems no iPhone contacts possible to tell the kids to hang in. So far in 5 days no rescue developments to end this.

Phuket community
