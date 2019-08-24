Kusoldham Phuket Foundation workers carefully caught the monitor lizards, known for their lockjaw bite and acidic saliva, from houses and gardens in the area and transported them to the Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary.
The trio were subsequently released into the jungle near Bang Pae Waterfall in the Khao Pra Thaew Non-Hunting area in Thalang, confirmed Pongchart Chuahom, the sanctuary’s director.
Rescue workers have previously urged any Phuket residents who encounter a monitor lizard to keep their distance and call them on 1669 or 199.
