Rescue workers trap three monitor lizards in houses and gardens in Kathu

Rescue workers trap three monitor lizards in houses and gardens in Kathu

PHUKET: Rescue workers were called to a residential area by Loch Palm Golf Club in Kathu on Thursday (Aug 22) to trap and remove three Indian monitor lizards.

animalsenvironment
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 August 2019, 12:13PM

The trio were released back into the wild. Photo: Kusoldham Phuket Foundation, Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary











Kusoldham Phuket Foundation workers carefully caught the monitor lizards, known for their lockjaw bite and acidic saliva, from houses and gardens in the area and transported them to the Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary.

The trio were subsequently released into the jungle near Bang Pae Waterfall in the Khao Pra Thaew Non-Hunting area in Thalang, confirmed Pongchart Chuahom, the sanctuary’s director.

Rescue workers have previously urged any Phuket residents who encounter a monitor lizard to keep their distance and call them on 1669 or 199. 

GerryT81 | 24 August 2019 - 16:05:12 

Kurt,they were released into their natural habitat.Same as they do with snakes.Should they give a warning every time they release a cobra or other poisonous snakes too. Tourists should use common  sense when wandering in a jungle.Something you clearly lacking as your comment shows.

Kurt | 24 August 2019 - 15:36:47 

Yes GerryT81, that is true. But Phuket officialdom should warn foreign tourists about it on forehand. So we not read later sickening responsibility avoiding government reactions when tourists are bitten by these animals. Not lift the already bad Phuket tourist safety  image at all. Right?  Think.

GerryT81 | 24 August 2019 - 15:07:51 

@Kurt,aren't in jungle areas not all kind of dangerous animals?

Kurt | 24 August 2019 - 13:33:03 

So, foreign tourists, think twice before you and your children visit that waterfall area. There are free roaming dangerous lockjaw and acidic saliva animals around you.

