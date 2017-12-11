PHUKET: A number of rescue workers are today (Dec 11) continuing a search for a 27-year-old Ukrainian man who went missing after going into the sea at Patong Beach yesterday.

Monday 11 December 2017, 02:52PM

Rescue working prepare to begin their search for missing Ukrainian national Mykhailo Ryboichuck, 27. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

UPDATE: Mr Ryboichuk was found alive and well at Soi Paradise, Patong, the next day - apparently unaware that people thought he was missing in the water.

At 6:30pm yesterday (Dec 10), Sen Sgt Maj Boonyarit Intakarn of the Phuket Tourist Police was notified that a tourist had gone missing after going into the sea near Loma Park on Patong Beach.

The man was named as Mykhailo Ryboichuk, 27.

Patong Police, Patong volunteer lifeguards and Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the scene. They conducted a four-hour search using jet-skis but could find no trace of the Mr Mykhailo.

This morning (Dec 11), Capt Nimit Klomkamnerd of the Patong Police together with officials from Tourist Assistance Centre went to the beach and led volunteer lifeguards and rescue workers in continuing the search for Mr Ryboichuck.

As of now they have still found no body.

Staffs from the Nongnan Restaurant and Bar on Patong Beach told officials from the Tourist Assistance Centre that prior to going into the sea Mr Ryboichuck had gone to the restaurant alone and ordered some food.

They stated that Mr Ryboichuck was drunk.

He then asked staff to look after his belongings while he went into the sea. He has not been seen since.

Officials from Tourist Assistance Centre questioned a boat driver who saw Mr Ryboichuck in the sea, and he said that while he was on the boat about 300-400 metres from the shore he saw Mr Ryboichuck was swimming. However, when the boat went near him he disappeared.