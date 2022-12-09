333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Rescue workers put skills, equipment on show in Phuket

PHUKET: Rescue personnel from the Phuket-based Region 18 Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) demonstrated their skills and equipment during a drill held at Phuket Rajabhat University this Wednesday (Dec 7).

Safetytourismdisasters
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 December 2022, 04:06PM

Rescue exercise at Phuket Rajabhat University. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Present to witness the rescue exercise were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew as well as other government officials and members of the general public including students.

The drill was held on land, water and even in the air as DDPM officials mobilised a four-metre-long vehicle-mounted ladder used to render assistance to people in case of a fire in a high-rise building. 

Other special vehicles and equipment included several firefighting boats, fast response RIBs, and jet-skies. 

DDPM divers demonstrated their skills in the water while Phuket Rajabhat University students received a chance to douse some real flame using hand-held fire extinguishers and have a look at their alma mater from the four-metre-long ladder.

“The DDPM Region 18 office is ready to provide assistance to victims on both land and water in the five Andaman provinces. We still have many devices that were not demonstrated today,” DDPM said in a publication shared by Radio Thailand Phuket and the Phuket office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket) 

The provinces under Region 18 Office include Phuket, Phang Nga, Ranong, Krabi, and Trang.

