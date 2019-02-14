THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted

PHUKET: A rescue worker with the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation is calling for people to be more aware while driving in Kathu after a 30-year-old Thai man slowly drove into a heavy-set street lamp in the middle of the central reservation on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu this morning (Feb 14).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 14 February 2019, 05:46PM

The driver slammed into the mid-road street lamp unassisted, and without speeding, . Photo: Kathu Police

Kusoldharm rescue workers attend to the oil and water spillage on the road. Photo: Parskon Sirichuchot

Kusoldharm rescue workers attend to the oil and water spillage on the road. Photo: Parskon Sirichuchot

The accident occurred about 700 metres from where a tour bus slammed into a power pole late yesterday while trying to avoid a car that had made a U-turn right in front of it.

The accident, was recorded on the car’s dashcam, shows the car was not affected by any other vehicles on the road. The driver simply failed to negotiate a curve.

Parskon Sirichuchot of the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation today said, “We arrived at the accident scene with a team this morning. There was black car with heavy damage to its front from crashing into at street light pylon in the middle of the road.

The accident happened at about 9:19am, Mr Parskon said.

The driver suffered injuries to his head, neck and back.

“We took him to Mission Hospital,” Mr Parskon explained.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“I am not sure how this accident happened. He was not driving too fast. It was hard to confirm as I didn’t have the chance to ask him as our team were busy getting him to hospital,” he added.

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Amponwat Sangruang also said that his officers had yet to confirm why the driver apparently forgot to stay on the road.

“By the time our offices arrived the driver had already been taken to hospital. I have not gone to see him yet and ask, but I will go soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Parskon urged motorists to be careful.

“Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation staff and volunteer worry about drivers,” he said.

“We want them to drive safer and be aware while driving on Phuket roasd, especially along Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu,” Mr Parskon added.

 

 

