Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rescue worker found hanged

Rescue worker found hanged

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a hotel staffer, who also worked as a volunteer rescue worker in his spare time, whose body was found yesterday (Aug 10) hanged in a fire escape at the hotel in Phuket Town where he worked.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 04:07PM

Mr Suthat was known as genuinely kind person and will be missed by Phuket’s volunteer rescue community. Photo: Supplied

Mr Suthat was known as genuinely kind person and will be missed by Phuket’s volunteer rescue community. Photo: Supplied

Lt Col Sakol Krainakhon of the Phuket City Police and rescue workers were called to the Royal Phuket City Hotel at 8:30am.

Arriving at the scene, officers found the body of Suthat Tatwakul, 37, hanged from the handrail of a fire escape way to the second floor of the hotel.

Police found no signs of a struggle on his body and believed that he had died for at least eight hours before his body was found.

Mr Suthat worked for the hotel and in his free time was a volunteer Kusoldharm rescue worker, going by his nickname ‘Uthit 504’.

Dan About Thailand

Lt Col Sakol said that Mr Suthat’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination while police continue their investigation into his death.

Since his death, an outpuring of condolences from friends and fellow rescue workers have streamed online, marking how Mr Suthat was known as genuinely kind person and how much he will be missed by Phuket’s volunteer rescue community.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event gets last-minute rejig
Police-impersonator brother surrenders, wanted for Phuket roadside robberies
Krabi murder fugitives quickly re-captured
Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated mid press conference
Phuket readies for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Outbreak ‘likely’ if public drops guard
‘Leave the monarchy out of it’, student protesters told
Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protests return! Marathon bans, unbans foreigners! Phuket bankruptcy tipping point? || August 10
Missing Brit found safe
Electricity outage to hit Wichit residential area on Aug 21
‘Night fell’: Hong Kong’s first month under China’s security law
Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing
Skål Phuket elects new board
Offices to close for Queen Sirikit’s birthday holiday

 

Phuket community
Ex-policeman faces action for departure gate outburst

Doesn't matter if he paid or not- until people are prosecuted for this sort of bahviour the '...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Usual negativity from Thailand haters - flights resume soon chaps so you can head home - personally ...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

What a cluster #^$&. Wouldn't be surprised to find that all these players were probably com...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

I was thinking no Tourist can entry Thailand ?...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

If he would be a local Taxi driver and have killed somebody he would already be free. ...(Read More)

Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

When a Deputy AG 'gives' a no show for a hearing, expressing his dis-respect for the Thai La...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Its just the dirty Farangs the are the problem...(Read More)

Rally rivals set to face off

There we go again. All these rally happenings, also in cities north of Bangkok, only can backfire on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Not always double pricing. When I used to have a work permit many times visiting national parks I wo...(Read More)

The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor

On July 6th, the TAT Vice Governor said,.."The worse is over".. We write now August 10th...(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 