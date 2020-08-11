Rescue worker found hanged

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a hotel staffer, who also worked as a volunteer rescue worker in his spare time, whose body was found yesterday (Aug 10) hanged in a fire escape at the hotel in Phuket Town where he worked.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 04:07PM

Mr Suthat was known as genuinely kind person and will be missed by Phuket’s volunteer rescue community. Photo: Supplied

Lt Col Sakol Krainakhon of the Phuket City Police and rescue workers were called to the Royal Phuket City Hotel at 8:30am. Arriving at the scene, officers found the body of Suthat Tatwakul, 37, hanged from the handrail of a fire escape way to the second floor of the hotel. Police found no signs of a struggle on his body and believed that he had died for at least eight hours before his body was found. Mr Suthat worked for the hotel and in his free time was a volunteer Kusoldharm rescue worker, going by his nickname ‘Uthit 504’. Lt Col Sakol said that Mr Suthat’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination while police continue their investigation into his death. Since his death, an outpuring of condolences from friends and fellow rescue workers have streamed online, marking how Mr Suthat was known as genuinely kind person and how much he will be missed by Phuket’s volunteer rescue community.