Rescue worker accosted by alley drunk for bringing patient home

PHUKET: A Phuket rescue worker has decided to not take any action against a drunk man who tried to punch him in the face while he was bringing a bedridden patient home in Kathu.

alcoholviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 26 January 2022, 02:42PM

Police take the man into custody.

Mr Pannakorn decided to not press charges.

The man in custody at the police station.

The incident happened on Monday night (Jan 24), but videos of the incident began circulating on Thai social media sites yesterday.

Kathu Municipality rescue worker Pannakorn Pongphao explained to The Phuket News that he and his team of rescue workers had arrived at the home, in Soi Tessabaan 2 School, at about 7pm.

The team had been tasked with returning home a bedridden patient from Vachira Phuket Hospital, he said.

Mr Pannakorn said that he saw the man when the team arrived, but paid no attention to him.

“I asked my team to take the patient into the house because my supervisor had called to ask me to pick up another patient. While I was on the phone, I heard someone shouting, ‘Do you want to fight me?’ I looked up but then ignored the man because I didn’t think he was talking to me,” Mr Pannakorn said.

“After a while, he heard him shout again “Do you want to fight me?’ As I turned around, he ran over and tried to punch me. Luckily I managed to dodge,” he added.

“He kept trying to hit me, but I blocked the punches. I managed to get away from him and called 191. When the police came, they took the man to the police station,” Mr Pannakorn said.

“I decided not to press any charges. I just let him rest and calm down,” he added.

“After that, I asked the residents in the area and found out that the man does not live in the area or even sleep in that alley. He just comes to drink alcohol often,” Mr Pannaklorn said.

