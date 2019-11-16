Rescue service vehicle shot at in Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: Thalang Police are searching for suspects who fired a gun shot at a Kusoldharm Foundation's rescue vehicle in Srisoonthorn earlier this week. Luckily, the incident did not result in any fatalities or injuries.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 16 November 2019, 11:39AM

Mr Chaiyut discovered a scratch on the bonnet of his Toyota pickup truck and a crack on the windshield while getting ready for the “body cleaning ceremony”, conducted by Kusoldharm Foundation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On Thursday (Nov 14), Capt Sophanat Nayao of Thalang Police was notified of an incident on Soi Thung Jien 2 in Srisoonthorn's Moo 5 where a Kusoldharm Foundation's rescue vehicle was damaged by a gun shot.

Chaiyut Rassamee, 46, a rescue volunteer with Kusoldharm Foundation, told police that he noticed the damage in the morning of the preceding day (Nov 13), when he was getting ready to join the ongoing “body cleaning ceremony”, conducted by the foundation.

Mr Chaiyut said that he discovered a scratch on the bonnet of his Toyota pickup truck and a crack on the windshield. Having noticed the damage, he first contacted Kusoldharm Foundation and next day proceeded with informing police as recommended by his colleagues.

Having inspected the car, police found one 11mm bullet and confirmed to Mr Chaiyut that the damage was done by a firearm.

In turn, Mr Chaiyut informed officers that a neighbour told him that the night before Mr Chaiyut made his discovery (Nov 12) he had seen three teenagers riding around his house and heard a gun shot. Then the three youngsters – two males and a female – fled.

“I have never had any arguments with anyone. I am just a volunteer. I have been doing this work for 10 years without getting any salary or benefits, This pickup is used to transfer dead bodies and I don’t even have money to fix the damaged windshield,” Mr Chaiyut told police.

Police are now checking CCTV in search for the suspects as ordered by Thalang Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan.

“Even though the gun shot was not meant to harm anyone, the action was still illegal,” Col Theerawat said.