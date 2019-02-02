BANGKOK: Prosecutors on Friday (Feb 1) asked the Criminal Court to approve the extradition of detained refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi to Bahrain. His lawyer said she would oppose it.

Saturday 2 February 2019, 11:01AM

Hakeem Alaraibi, a former Bahrain national team footballer with refugee status in Australia, is escorted by immigration police to a court in Bangkok on Dec 11. Photo: AFP / file

The prosecution move follows an extradition request that Bahrain sent to the attorney-general on Jan 18. The court accepted the request for consideration.

Immigration police arrested Araibi, 25, on arrival with his wife from Australia for a honeymoon vacation at Suvarnabhumi airport in November, acting on an Interpol Red Notice issued at Bahrain's request the same day he received his Thai visa from the Thai consulate in Australia.

He was travelling on UN refugee documents.

The Bahraini government requested his extradition on Dec 3. A Bahraini court sentenced Araibi in absentia to 10 years in jail in 2014 on multiple charges for vandalising a police station, which he denies.

Araibi says the charges are political, that he was playing in a televised football match at the time of the alleged offences and fears for his life if extradited.

He has been held in custody since his arrival. A court ruled in December he could be held for 60 days.

Araibi fled Bahrain ahead of his arrest and sought asylum in Australia, where he was granted a protection visa and plays semi-professional football for a Melbourne club.

Although Thailand and Bahrain do not have a mutual extradition treaty, prosecutors asked the court to approve the request because Bahrain promised reciprocal treatment of Thais in future.

The extradition could also be approved because Araibi's offences were also illegal under Thai law, with a jail term of more than 12 months, and were not a political or military offence.

Prosecutors told the court they opposed his temporary release and considered him a flight risk.

Araibi’s lawyer, Nadthasiri Bergman, said in a phone interview that she would oppose the extradition request and present a strong argument to the court.

Meanwhile in Australia, scores of demonstrators rallied in two largest cities on Friday to demand that Thailand release Araibi.

The demonstrations outside the Sydney Opera House and in Melbourne’s Federation Square opposed -Araibi’s potential extradition to Bahrain.

“This is a young man who has been tortured by a country you are working with and are contemplating sending him back to,'” former Australian football team leader Craig Foster told the Sydney crowd in comments directed at Thailand.

The rallies focused on Thailand and Indonesia's proposed joint bid for Asean to host the World Cup in 2034.

“If you want to host the World Cup, you must allow the free transit of players and officials through your country,”' Foster said.

The Melbourne crowd chanted “save Hakeem”' while Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica implored Thailand to remember Australia’s help in rescuing 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded Thai cave in July.

The rallies also called for Fifa, football’s governing body, to consider suspending Bahrain from future competitions.

“You cannot have the privileges of the international community if you are not prepared to live by its rules or behave by its standards,” Didulica said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wrote a letter to the footballer to say “stay strong, mate. We will get you home”.

