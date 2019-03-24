THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Representatives of foreign countries, international organisations observe national election

BANGKOK: The Election Commission (EC) has invited representatives of foreign countries and international organizations to observe Sunday’s general election.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 24 March 2019, 10:49AM

International observers have been invited to monitor the election. Photo: NNT

Election Commissioner Lertwiroj Kowatthana presided over the opening ceremony of an observation campaign for Sunday’s election organized by the EC to promote information exchanges and communications between Thailand and international organizations regarding the country’s election.

Representatives of the foreign countries and international organizations were divided into two groups, first being an organization and 11 embassies which the EC has invited to observe the election, including Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, and International IDEA. Those delegates are observing the election and related events in Bangkok and neighboring provinces during 22-26 March 2019.

The second group included representatives from embassies and international organization who are observing the election independently, including those from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, two international organizations, and the Asian Network for Free Elections.

 

 

