Renowned yacht cruising guide Southeast Asia Pilot launches fully revised edition

PHUKET: After the first Andaman Sea Pilot publication, the most comprehensive guide to yacht marinas and cruising grounds in the region, was launched in Phuket almost 16 years ago, the team has just launched the guide’s Sixth Edition.

Sunday 1 March 2020, 02:21PM

Southeast Asia Pilot publisher and co-author Grenville Fordham presented copies of the latest edition to lucky door prize winners at the opening party of the 23rd Bay Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray / Regattas Asia ©

The publication was renamed renamed Southeast Asia Pilot several editions ago to reflect its ever-expanding scope, worldwide deliveries of the Sixth Edition kicked off in December.

The freshly revised is a detailed and exhaustively researched 300 pages, covering more than 600 locations from Cairns to The Andaman Sea and illustrating several recommended anchorages in each location, reports an announcement released this week.

“Packed with current local knowledge contributed by a team of professional and amateur mariners, the book’s ‘bare bones’ are fleshed out with stunning photographs and really handy ‘chartlets’ for each anchorage,” the announcement explained.

According to publishers Phuket Publicity Services (PPS), on top of the usual meticulous updates to information and charts on Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Raja Ampat and Palau, the latest edition sees some exciting ‘first time’ destinations – including Greater China, The Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, as well as a toe in the water in and around Cairns, Australia.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Given the massively increased footprint, we should probably think about changing the name again,” said co-author, editor and publisher Grenville Fordham. “Perhaps in time for the 7th Edition…”

To accommodate the “new” locations while keeping the physical size manageable on a crowded bridge or chart table, the publishers decided to spin off the Mergui Archipelago and the Andaman Islands chapters as free downloadable PDF booklets – following the same format and design as the printed book.

“This is a work in progress, as is the comprehensive update of the website www.southeastasiapilot.com, both scheduled to be completed in Q1 this year,” the announcement noted.

Southeast Asia Pilot can be bought by mail order from the website, or from key marine bookshops and other retail outlets around the world.

