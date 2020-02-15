Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Remembering a Heroine

Remembering a Heroine

The Soi Dog calendar marked an important day Thursday (Feb 13). We know it as International Gill Dalley Remembrance Day. This year will mark three years since we lost our inspiring co-founder, Gill Dalley, who dedicated much of her life to ending the suffering for homeless animals in Asia.

Sunday 16 February 2020, 03:00PM

Gill and John in a loving moment. She will always be remembered.

Gill and John in a loving moment. She will always be remembered.

Three years ago on February 13th of 2017, this heroic woman passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Gill was the lifeblood of Soi Dog, and her legacy will never be forgotten. Gill’s is a story of both loss and hope.

Back in 2003, Gill and her husband, John, retired to Phuket. It wasn’t long before they became exasperated by the plight of homeless animals in Thailand. With estimated 70,000-plus street dogs and cats on the island of Phuket alone at that time, they could not sit idly by while voiceless animals suffered in silence.

Gill and John joined forces with a fellow expatriate from the Netherlands. With the help of just a few volunteer vets and occasional nurses, they began to tackle the enormous issue by providing veterinary care, and spaying and neutering as many animals as their limited resources allowed.

However, in 2004, Gill and John were struck by two tragic, life-changing occurrences. Whilst trying to rescue a tranquillised dog, Gill ran into a flooded field and contracted a rare form of septicaemia. The doctors didn’t think she would survive. But they didn’t know Gill and her determination. Although she sadly lost both lower legs, she fought and survived.

Only three weeks later, on 26 December 2004, the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami struck across Asia, including in Phuket. Thousands lost their lives, and many already-vulnerable animals were left in an even more desperate state.
But even when faced with such extraordinary setbacks and challenges, ones many people would not recover from, Gill never gave up. She always put the needs of dogs and cats before her own. And with herself and John at the helm of Soi Dog, and with people like you by their side, the organisation went from strength to strength in the years that followed.

Whilst enormous strides have been made to date, and countless animal lives have been saved, all of Gill’s dreams are not yet realised. There are still millions of desperate animals in Asia who need help.

Cassia Phuket

To me, Gill was the embodiment of courage and sheer determination. Nothing was going to stop her doing everything she could for vulnerable animals. We could all take a page from her book. If there were more people like her in this world, I believe every animal would live in a safe and loving home, free from suffering.

Gill’s legacy lives on within Soi Dog, and because of people like you, every day we truly do take one step further towards Gill’s dreams becoming a reality. Please help us to keep Gill’s legacy going strong by making a donation in her memory to Soi Dog Foundation.

If you would like to join us in remembering and celebrating Gill’s life, we welcome you to respond to this email with a message for John Dalley, our co-founder and the husband of Gill. The messages will be passed on to John within the next few days. We will also select a few messages to post on our website. Unfortunately, due to our limited resources, we will not be able to respond to every message.

I am sure Gill would be proud to know that because of supporters like you, Soi Dog is helping more dogs and cats than any other animal welfare organisation in the world.

I hope her story inspires you as it does me, every day.

Louise Rose
CEO
Soi Dog Foundation

Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Mai Khao, Thalang, 83110. Tours run 9:30am, 11am, 1:30pm and 2:30pm Monday-Friday and 10am on Saturday. visit www.soidog.org

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tom Drange, pioneer chef of The Racha, returns as director of food and beverage
Unleashed: Once bitten twice shy
Green Thoughts: Flowers of fortune and good luck
Quality over quantity at QSI Phuket
Musing in the Mire: Good Vibrations-The healing art of Himalayan singing bowls
Scholars of Sustenance Foundation ready to feed the needy in Phuket
Let’s Get Bent: It takes two baby!
Students develop a 3D prosthetic limb to help a little girl in Bangkok
All about Buddhism: Phra Siam Devadhiraj the Deva of protection for the people of Siam
Angus O’Tool’s – a slice of Irish hospitality!
Unsafe conditions ahead: Phuket Rajabhat University student project runner up for road safety goals
[VIDEO] Risotto run! What The Munch Ep. 6 || Phuket Food
The Gentleman are perfect gangsters
A Thousand Tails at Soi Dog
Celebrating the 21st Chinese New Year Festival in Phuket Old Town

 

Phuket community
Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

Sorry, This comment is mend for the story that retired Army men move out the houses in army camps....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

Reading between the lines in this long press story is some will leave ( window dressing) and most wi...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

What are they hiding??...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Dek, if it wasn't for cheap alcohol, cheap shopping, and cheap women, who would come to Phuket.....(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

Pascale and Jor.... the whole article is about Phuket and its preparedness, or lack of... stay local...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

If we say nothing, it isn't happening- classic smoke and mirrors. The public has the right to be...(Read More)

City rich eyed over park land grab

Insp K not on the case yet with his in-depth knowledge?...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I guess there is no need for Pinocchio to buy a lot then....(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I suppose it would take a lot of alcohol to both encourage them to come and help them survive the vi...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

What the f..k happen on this island ?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
QSI - Cooking Competition
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 