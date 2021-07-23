The Phuket News
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, three-day weekend

PHUKET: People across Phuket woke today to a 48-hour ban on the sale of alcohol as the nation commemorates the major Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent) this weekend.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 July 2021, 09:00AM

The ban on the sale of alcohol will end at midnight Sunday night (July 25). Image: The Phuket News / file

The auspicious Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent), also called “Vassa”, will be observed today and tomorrow (July 24-25), respectively.

As both are major religious holidays, the sale of alcohol is banned by law across the country on both days. As such, the alcohol ban started at 00:01am today (July 24) and will conclude at midnight Sunday night (23:59pm, July 25).

The ban does not include duty free shops at international airports.

As both holidays this year occur on the weekend, the Cabinet last year proclaimed that the Monday and Tuesday (July 26-27) will be substitution public holidays.

However, Rachada Dhnadirek, deputy government spokeswoman, explained on June 29 this year that to prevent people from interprovincial travelling, the Cabinet had agreed to cancel July 27 as a public holiday. 

As such, on Monday, government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping malls will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

Sir Burr | 24 July 2021 - 11:40:10 

but, but......the bars have already been ordered closed.

 

