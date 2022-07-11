Tengoku
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

PHUKET: The auspicious Buddhist holidays Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent), also called “Vassa”, will be observed across the country on Wednesday and Thursday (July 13-14), respectively.

alcoholculturereligion
By The Phuket News

Monday 11 July 2022, 03:47PM

Image: The Phuket News / file

Image: The Phuket News / file

Asarnha Bucha day, also known as the “Day of Dharma”, is the full-moon day of the eighth lunar month, commemorating the Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples after attaining Enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago.

 As part of making merit to honour the day, Buddhists attend evening candlelight processions called wien tien at temples across the country. Visitors are always welcome to respectfully join the event.

Khao Phansa is the start of a period of three lunar months during the rainy season when monks are required to remain in one particular place or temple and undertake deep meditation.

Both Asarnha Bucha and Khao Pansa are public holidays, with all government offices closed and an alcohol ban in effect for the full 24 hours of each day. As such a nationwide ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect from just after midnight Tuesday night (00:01am, July 13) through to midnight Thursday night (11:59pm, July 14).

The ban does not include duty free shops at international airports.

BDO Phuket

Government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed over both days.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping malls will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

Kurt | 11 July 2022 - 17:26:03 

Religion matters, when it comes to alcohol, should be celebrated in freedom. Like it was before 2015. Those who not want to drink respected, same as those who want to drink because they not are/feel involved.. Afterall, Thailand is the country of the free, right? This non alcohol dictate has no support among majority Thai. People don't obey, as we see around us.

 

