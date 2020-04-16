Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Relief cash only covers a month, says Prayut

Relief cash only covers a month, says Prayut

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has stressed the government has yet to finalise the period for its B5,000 cash handout scheme to those affected by COVID-19, as the existing fund only covers one month.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 April 2020, 10:14AM

People gather at the Finance Ministry in Bangkok on Tuesday (Apr 14) to appeal its decision to reject their claims for a B5,000 cash handout. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

People gather at the Finance Ministry in Bangkok on Tuesday (Apr 14) to appeal its decision to reject their claims for a B5,000 cash handout. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

He said the government needs to wait for the enforcement of legislation to borrow B1 trillion so it will have more money to allocate to those affected.

Earlier, the government said it would allocate B5,000 per month for three months from April to June to 8-9 million to temporary employees and self-employed workers hit by the virtual economic shutdown imposed to contain the virus.

“Someone has exaggerated [the cash handout period]. I said on behalf of the government, it has yet to be finalised,” he said in a live address via the government’s Facebook page yesterday (Apr 15).

His remarks came one day after 100 people who had been refused the B5,000 handouts flocked to the Finance Ministry to protest against the ministry’s move to disqualify them. (See story here).

There are at least 27 million people registered for the cash handouts, but the government said it will pick only 8-9 million people to get the money.

As of yesterday, about 12 million registered people had been disqualified.

Gen Prayut added the current central budget, worth B50 billion, could cover just one month and the next payments would have to wait for enforcement of an executive decree on the borrowing.

“This amount is enough to cover the cash giveaways just one month.

“So the second and third payments will have to wait for the decree. Let me repeat. The budget is enough for one month,” he said.

“Still, I can assure you that I will take care of all affected people,” said the prime minister.

According to Gen Prayut, the executive decree on borrowing is expected to come into force late this month or next month and payments are likely to be made in late April or May.

He was referring to one of three executive decrees to be issued in the third phase of the stimulus worth B1.97 trillion to shore up the economy battered by the pandemic.

One involves borrowing B1 trillion. Part of the money would will go to the B5,000 in monthly handouts mainly intended for workers or self-employed people who are not in the social security system and affected by the virus outbreak.

He said the government has figured out where to get the money to help those affected by the pandemic.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“We’re making preparations to borrow for the relief measures. So, right now we don’t have that money. It’s just a figure.

“Some people have already done the maths [as to how it will be spent]. The government is planning what it will do with the money,” he said.

He said the government will also seek the transfer of budgets from various ministries to fund the COVID-19 relief measures but a law must be enacted to authorise this.

The budget transfer draft bill, which should provide an amount below B100 billion, is likely to be passed and the money disbursed in June, he said.

Under the plan, the government would appropriate 10% of budgets allocated to the ministries to add to a central funding pool to battle the outbreak.

Addressing the protest by the disqualified applicants, the prime minister pleaded for understanding.

He said budget spending will have to comply with the law and he does not want the government or any cabinet minister to make mistakes as they handle the process.

“We’re addressing the problems and seeing what more can be done. The COVID-19 situation is of grave concern. It’s best if the people try to understand. Distorting information will make it harder,” he said.

According to the prime minister, the government’s plan is to provide assistance to all groups affected by the virus in a fair manner and the relief measures are based on a database of 37 million people in the workforce which comprises 9 million self-employed or informal workers, 11 million formal workers and 17 million farmers.

The government is considering measures to help those farmers, he said.

However, he said individuals would have to make necessary arrangements to help themselves while the government will try its best to alleviate their hardship.

Gen Prayut also criticised those who demanded B1,000 in exchange for help with the handout registration process, saying they are exploiting other people’s hardship.

A source said the government will have enough funds to allocate to affected people for three months since the legislation is likely to be enforced at the end of this month or early next month.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman found hanged in Phuket Town
Officials delay check on ‘worryingly thin’ tiger as Phuket Zoo files to officially close
Ao Yon burglar arrested
WWII veteran, 99, raises almost £12m for UK health workers
Wuhan’s ‘wet markets’ struggle after virus lockdown
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases
Japan firm offers apartments to avoid ‘coronavirus divorce’
Ex-air force doctors recalled for virus fight
Travel and Tourism - 12 predictions
Govt mulls easing curfew as cases drop
PSU COVID medical support arrives
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai caught in swim back from Malaysia! Thailand extends flight ban! || April 15
Phuket Governor ordered out
Over 8,000 prison terms suspended to ease overcrowding during COVID-19
Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ‘COVID hotel’

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

K...if you can, read the Constitution....(Read More)

Phuket Governor ordered out

Of course, it is easy to criticize when looking back in hindsight, but those were difficult decision...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

@K, If the information will come some day, It will be a " heavenly" day.Lol....(Read More)

Protest by villagers shuts down Rawai ‘COVID hotel’

Kurt,could you enlighten us what is wrong about the" work out instruments" at Naiharn lake...(Read More)

Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases

Yes! The alcohol ban is working....(Read More)

Ban on all inbound international flights extended to April 30

@armitagepeter You think Thailand is the only country to do so ? And most airlines do not fly any...(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

@armitagepeter , you should read the news more often. Visas are extended until end of April....(Read More)

Govt mulls easing curfew as cases drop

All I want is to leave this country ASAP...(Read More)

PSU COVID medical support arrives

Oh boy. Kurt is not going to like this.......(Read More)

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’

Some day will come that PN informs you that Kurt and Herman are different persons. You think bad abo...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Pavilions Home Video
Reebok
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand

 