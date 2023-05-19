British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Relentless Man City on the brink of Premier League glory

Relentless Man City on the brink of Premier League glory

FOOTBALL: Manchester City are preparing for their Premier League coronation - the first leg of a potential treble that would write the club’s name into the history books.

FootballFA-CupPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 20 May 2023, 12:30PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is on the brink of overseeing a potential treble that would write the club’s name into the history books. Photo: AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is on the brink of overseeing a potential treble that would write the club’s name into the history books. Photo: AFP

Victory at home for Pep Guardiola’s side against Chelsea tomorrow (May 21) would seal the deal but it will be all over the previous day if Arsenal lose to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool are still in the hunt for a top-four finish after seven straight wins while Leicester and Leeds look destined for the drop.

City chase history

Last season City were pushed to the limit by Liverpool, only sealing the title after a thrilling comeback from 2-0 down against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

This year they are in a more comfortable position after winning their past 11 games to take a vice-like grip on the Premier League.

Arsenal, for so long front-runners, must avoid defeat at Forest to keep the race alive but it is now a question of if, rather than when, for Guardiola’s team.

Even if Arsenal win at Forest, few would back against City beating Chelsea at the Etihad and becoming Premier League champions for a third straight year.

It would be their fifth title in six years, underlining their dominance in the richest league in the world.

Once they have lifted the trophy, City will have the luxury of focusing on the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final against Inter Milan as they seek to emulate United’s unique 1999 treble.

Newcastle dare to dream

Newcastle are within touching distance of a top-four finish for the first time in two decades just 19 months after the launch of their new era.

A Saudi-backed consortium bought the club in October 2021 with the Magpies in the doldrums and made it clear they were dreaming big.

Newcastle, without a major trophy since 1969, have outstripped expectations under manager Eddie Howe and will be assured of a top-four finish if Liverpool lose to Aston Villa tomorrow.

They can complete the job themseles if they beat struggling Leicester on Monday.

Fourth-placed Manchester United, three points behind Newcastle but with a game in hand, need two more wins from their final three games to guarantee Champions League football next season.

If either slip up, Liverpool are waiting to pounce, seeking to qualify for the Champions League for the seventh consecutive season.

Exit looms for sorry Leicester

Jamie Vardy still believes 19th placed Leicester can survive in the Premier League after a horrific season but the odds are heavily stacked against them.

The 2016 champions and 2021 FA Cup winners started the campaign with six defeats in their first seven games and their sporadic mini-revivals have petered out.

The Foxes’ 3-0 home defeat against Liverpool on Monday left them two points from safety with two games remaining - against Newcastle and West Ham.

“It’ll be tough but we know we’ve got the talent in that dressing room,” said veteran striker Vardy. “It needs to click. We’ve got two games left and the minimum we can have is two wins just to give ourselves a chance.”

Leeds, just one point ahead of Leicester, also face a bleak situation, with matches to come against West Ham and Tottenham.

Everton are just one point clear of the drop zone but their two remaining games are against Wolves and Bournemouth, neither of whom have anything to play for.

The other team still in real danger of joining relegated Southampton in the Championship are Forest, who host an Arsenal team with a point to prove after their painful 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Fixtures (All Phuket times)

Saturday

Tottenham v Brentford (6:30pm)

Bournemouth v Man Utd (9pm)

Fulham v Crystal Palace (9pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (9pm)

Wolves v Everton (9pm)

Nottm Forest v Arsenal (11:30pm)

Sunday

West Ham v Leeds (7:30pm)

Brighton v Southampton (8pm)

Manchester City v Chelsea (10pm)

Tuesday

Newcastle v Leicester (2am)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dojo students get to grips with national wrestling competition
Muay Thai star Petjeeja lands B3.5m ONE deal
Thais vow to wrest back overall title in 2025
Border troops forge closer bonds through sports event
Thai FA apologises for final brawls
Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg
Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers
Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia
Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games
Indonesia beat Thais in bad-tempered SEA Games football final
SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine
Man City on brink of title after Brighton rock Arsenal
A handful of golds for Thai pugilists
Man City eye finish line as Liverpool chase top four spot

 

Phuket community
One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Kurt... if it's not a real house, what it is?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

Kurt...if you knew that, why quote International law. And you're wrong again, compensation actio...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...In Thailand is is a criminal offence, not the subject of tort law....(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Kurt...read the comment, "No country can aspire to 'democracy' when criticism is outlaw...(Read More)

One person under medical care after house fire in Kalim

Simple, photos show the house was not a real house. So, the electric wirering was not as well. Of co...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Jeebus- he even complains about the weather!!...(Read More)

Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

JohnC, you can call them crossovers, hatchbacks, SUVs (sports they are not), but I am old enough to ...(Read More)

Phuket to enter rainy season next week

Thanks for clarifying that rainy season doesn't start til next week. Now I'll just keep enjo...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

I know that, Jor12. I already wrote yesterday at 09:17am that any cost/payments are thai-thai busine...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Jor12 should compare thai authocratic defamation law, and the mis-use of it, with democratic Europea...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
BahtSold
SALA
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential

 