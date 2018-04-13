CRICKET: Tripathi Blue of New Delhi had a successful second day at the Alan Cooke Ground in Phuket yesterday (Apr 12) as they defeated Surfers Paradise Demons in fine style with Deepak Khatri showing quality with the bat, after an earlier 30 not out from former Queensland state player Chris Swan.

Friday 13 April 2018, 10:07AM

The Phuket International Cricket Sixes has been competed for since 2004. Photo: Suppled

The Phuket International Cricket Sixes has been competed for since 2004 and forms part of the Phuket Cricket Week organised by the Asian Cricket Sixes Tour (ACST).

Heritage Cricketers held off the challenge of Tayyarah Rangers to win a nail biting match by two runs as Salmon Hossain Emon held his nerve bowling the final over. Tayyarah.com maintained their challenge at the top with a fine win over previously soaring Gauhati Eagles as Ibrez led the way with the bat.

It was a fine day for the two local Patong CC sides, as Patong Blue had fine victories over CBB Postels and then Southern Stars with Matt Kohler showing imperious form with the bat. Patong White comprehensively defeated Gauhati Hawks as the veteran Dixie Joy bought happiness to his new teammates.

The afternoon saw the tournaments star players compete in a 12 a side T20 match; which saw an India XI demolish a Rest of the World XI. The World side managed just 90 all out from their 20 overs. The India team knocked off the required runs from just over seven overs as Deepak Khatri shone; scoring 44 not out, taking 2-13 with the ball and grabbing two catches.

The tournament takes a day off today (Apr 13) for the Songkran celebrations, as participants head to sponsor bar, the Aussie Pub in Kamala for a barbeque and get together.

Play will continue on tomorrow (Apr 14) at 9:45am at the Alan Cooke Ground. Admission is free for spectators, all are welcome and refreshments are available.