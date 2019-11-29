THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BANGKOK: The recent property tax incentives are expected to help drain housing inventory by 2.4% in the final two months of the year, with the addition of 6,200 units being sold nationwide, says the Real Estate Information Center (REIC).

propertyeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 December 2019, 01:00PM

REIC Acting Director-General Vichai Viratkapan said the housing inventory in Greater Bangkok and 26 major provinces will decline to 257,969 units by the end of the year. Photo: Bangkok Post

REIC Acting Director-General Vichai Viratkapan said the housing inventory in Greater Bangkok and 26 major provinces will decline to 257,969 units by the end of the year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Vichai Viratkapan, the centre’s acting director-general, said the amount of housing inventory in Greater Bangkok and 26 major provinces will decline to 257,969 units by the end of the year with the help of the incentives.

“With the incentives, it can reduce by 4.5% from 270,131 units in the first half,” Mr Vichai said. “Without them, it might decrease by only 2.2% to 264,197 units.”

He said an additional 6,200 units are likely to be sold and transferred in the November-December period this year as the property incentives stimulate some homebuyers to make decisions.

The property tax incentives include a cut of transfer and mortgage fees to 0.01% from 2% and 1% respectively for units valued at B3 million or less. They are effective from Nov 2, 2019 to Dec 24, 2020.

Of the 6,200 additional units expected to sell in the final two months, 4,800 will be in 26 major provinces and 1,400 will be in Greater Bangkok. Most housing units in the provinces are priced below B3mn.

In Greater Bangkok, the amount of housing inventory that had construction completed totalled 95,462 units at the end of the first half. Of this amount, 48,465 units or 50.7% were priced at B3mn or less.

The total completed unsold units priced at B3mn or less in Greater Bangkok comprised 17,592 low-rise houses, single detached houses, duplex houses and townhouses and 30,873 condo units.

Mr Vichai said the amount of housing inventory nationwide will continue to drop by 9.9% to 245,371 units in the first half of 2020 and fall by 15.2% to 225,976 units in the second half of 2020.

Thai Residential

The major reduction will be in the low-rise segment, with declines of 11% and 17.5% respectively for the same periods.

“To reduce the inventory, developers should focus on boosting sales of ready-to-transfer units and not launch too much new supply next year,” Mr Vichai said.

The REIC estimates the amount of new residential supply launched in Greater Bangkok this year at 112,044 units, down 23.2%.

Low-rise and condo supply is to drop by 24.4% and 22.4% respectively to 46,010 and 66,034 units.

For 2020, the REIC forecasts the amount of new residential supply being launched to total 113,000-125,000 units, up 1.4-11.5% from 2019.

Low-rise will increase by 5.9-16.5% to 48,000-54,000 units, while condo will either drop 1.7% or rise 8.2% to 65,000-71,000 units.

Read original CBRE report here.

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Nope. I see the writers need to specify the chefs gender as a sign of ignorance and an unenlightened...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Yup, making a media event out of this poor womans grief just about says it all. Land of smiles you s...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Time for Korea and Taiwan to install reciprocity immigration rules, justified by the thousands of i...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy, have you EVER stopped to think some, if not many, females like to be acknowledged as female...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Thai Government reacted very quick. Red just now in BangkokPost that Taiwanese visitors face extra t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict

Are there really no cable stretch km's along out of town/villages roads to put new cables underg...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Mhh, we also can experience this article as a compliment and a 'gender' professional promoti...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Housing loans are normal. Loans for daily expenses are a constant deepening financial hole. Cars ar...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Thai household debts are a mill stone on the neck of Thai economy. ( 41% underground! Wow). Time par...(Read More)

Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena

This lady has thick skin. Accusing others of something she herself is about now under the magnify gl...(Read More)

 

