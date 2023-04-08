British International School, Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents

Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents

PHUKET: A total of 32 candidates have registered to contest seats as Members of Parliament representing Phuket in the upcoming election to be held on May 14, the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC, or ECT Phuket) has confirmed through the provincial office of the PR Department (PR Phuket).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 April 2023, 10:51AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) at the Phuket Auditorium, located at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew (right) at the Phuket Auditorium, located at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center on Tha Kraeng Rd. Photo: PR Phuket

Monday (Apr 3) was the first day for candidates to register for the election and crowds of supporters turned out in droves at the Phuket Auditorium on Tha Kraeng Rd to support their favourites.

The last day of the registration (Mar 7) was described in the official report as “lonely” as nobody turned in.

No disturbance or incidents of any sorts have been reported throughout the five days of the registration.

As per the final official report, posted after the closure of registration on Friday (Mar 7), a total of 32 candidates from 11 political parties had registered for the elections. After the first day (Mar 3), officials reported 28 candidates representing 13 political parties as having registered.

Bangkok Post previously reported that the national Election Commission (EC) had announced the disbanding of three parties – Pheu Ratsadorn, Thai Sang San and Khon Ngan Thai.

For this election, the House of Representatives has 500 members – 400 elected from constituencies and 100 from party lists. Each party can submit a list of up to 100 candidates.

The May 14 election will be the first that three MP seats for Phuket will be up for grabs. Previously Phuket had been allocated only two.

As of Apr 7, the the first constituency had 11 candidates contesting for one MP seat, the second constituency had 10 candidates, and the third constituency had 11 candidates, the PEC confirmed.

