GOLF: Registration is now open for the inaugural Angsana Laguna Phuket Golf Masters – scheduled to take place June 17-23. In partnership with Asian Golf Services, this 72-hole event will be the first of many to feature the deluxe five-star Angsana Laguna Phuket resort as official tournament hotel, situated on Phuket’s glorious Bang Tao Bay.

Thursday 29 March 2018, 05:40PM

An aerial view of Laguna Golf Phuket, one of three courses where the event will be held. Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket

The competition will include two rounds at Laguna Golf Phuket and two other rounds at Blue Canyon Country Club Lakes Course and the spectacular Red Mountain Golf Club. Participants will experience the very best accommodation, food and drink that the island has to offer with the opportunity to win some great prizes.

Paul Wilson, AVP/Group Golf Director of Laguna Golf, explains: “We wanted to make this event as enjoyable as possible, allowing recreational golfers of all standards to experience the excitement of a friendly golf competition. In running the event across three unique golf courses, participants will be able to enjoy some of the best golf in Thailand.”

Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the best players on each of the four days of competition and the event will be organised in accordance with the rules of golf and other local rules, which will be published and approved by the tournament committee. The maximum accepted handicap will be 40 for female participants and 30 for male.

Prices will vary according to room type, optional tours to Phang Nga Bay, Phi Phi Island and other Phuket attractions will be included for non-golfers. For more event details and to register, please visit http://phuketgolfevent.com.

Michal Zitek, Area General Manager of Angsana Laguna Phuket, comments: “This mini-tournament will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy some fun and friendly golf with a competitive element, while experiencing the beauty of Phuket. This will be an annual event and we also using this to launch a series of ‘stay and play’ packages staying at Angsana Laguna Phuket. These will be available year-round for those who cannot attend the event”.