Khonkaen Jockey Club (KKJC) president Vaipot Petpoon said on Wednesday (June 7) that construction of the complex will start next week and is expected to be completed within two years. The project is sponsored by Thai and Australian investors, reports the Bangkok Post.
Spanning an area of 319 rai (510,400 square metres), the sports complex is strategically located with transport connectivity with neighbouring provinces such as Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Udon Thani.
The complex will boast facilities for a wide range of sports and activities, including equestrian sports, Muay Thai, football, basketball, tennis, golf, petanque, swimming, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, fishing, rowing and healthcare.
A letter of intent was signed between the KKJC president and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, outlining their joint efforts to promote the venue.
Ms Thapanee said the project will contribute to positioning the country as a desirable destination for sports, medical and health-related tourism.
