Regional OTOP comes to Phuket

PHUKET: Ornsit Sumphantharat, Director-General of the Department of Community Development, was in Phuket yesterday (June 27) for the official opening ceremony of the ’OTOP Regional 2023’ underway at Saphan Hin.

cultureeconomics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 June 2023, 10:19AM

“Regional OTOP 2023” is a roadshow of events to highlight local products from all over the country. The event at Saphan Hin is the fifth edition and final event in the series, with previous events held in all four regions of Thailand.

Present to welcome Mr Ornsit yesterday was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, joined by Phuket Vice Governors Amnuay Pinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and other senior provincial officials, as well as Asst Prof Dr. Hiran Prasarnkarn, President of Phuket Rajabhat University.

“This event aims to promote, support and increase the potential of manufacturers, OTOP entrepreneurs, and develop community products with knowledge and innovation. and promotion of marketing channels from local, community to regional markets,” Mr Orsit explained.

“This year the event has been held under the concept ‘Innovation of Wisdom - Shop, see, taste, be satisfied in one place’. This is an exhibition and sale of OTOP products to help create learning opportunities and increase skills for OTOP entrepreneurs according to government policy. To Help increase marketing channels and generate income for the community,” he added.

More than 300 vendors have stalls at the event at Saphan Hin, with locally made products from all over Thailand. The stalls have been arranged according to categories: food, beverages, clothing, accessories, decorations, souvenirs, and non-food herbs.

The event features demonstrations and live cultural performances on stage, and B180,000 of lucky draw prizes are also up for grabs.

The event at Saphan Hin will be open each day, and evening, through to Sunday night (July 2).