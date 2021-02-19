BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Regional Court of Appeal, costing B366mn, opens in Phuket

PHUKET: The new Court of Appeal Region 8 building, costing B366.8 million, was officially opened at its site on Tha Kraeng Rd, on the south side of Phuket Town with a formal ceremony yesterday (Feb 18).

construction
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 February 2021, 11:21AM

The new Court of Appeal Region 8 building, standing opposite the site of the new Provincial Hall, officially opened yesterday (Feb 18). Photo: PR Phuket

Phopphisit Sukkhapisit, President of the Court of Appeal Region 8, presided over the opening ceremony, joined by Phuket Governor Narong Woonchiew and a host of other provincial and Ministry of Justice officials.

The three-storey building, in Sino-Portuguese style, stands 83.9 metres long and 63.9m wide. The building covers 6,478 square metres, and provides a utility area of 22,401sqm.

The building stands opposite the still incomplete new Provincial Hall, which after years of delays is finally entering its last stages of completion.

The previous Court of Appeal Region 8 building still stands on the other side of town, in the old government quarter on Pracha U-Thit Rd.

The new regional court was commissioned in 2017 by former Supreme Court President Sailaket Watthanaphan, at a time when was the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal Region 8.

Construction took 1,176 days in total, and was fully completed on Wednesday (Feb 17), reported the Phuket office of the Public relations Department (PR Phuket).

The formal opening ceremony yesterday included blessing and merit-making ceremonies, which began at the auspicious time of 9.09am, led by the abbot of the Yannawa Temple and the abbot of  the Debsirindrawas Ratchaworawihan Temple, both from Bangkok.

Fascinated | 19 February 2021 - 12:37:30 

Another pretentious blingy building when an office complex would have sufficed. A nice little earner for someone though. The Judiciary in Thailand really does look after itself- remember the Chiang Mai fiasco?

 

