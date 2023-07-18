Region 8 Police tout anti-drug campaign success

PHUKET: Region 8 Police, based at the northern end of Phuket, have announced the results of a campaign against drug networks that has landed more than 1,000 arrests and seen more than B6 million in assets seized.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 July 2023 04:40 PM

The announcement was made at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Tha Chatchai earlier today (July 18).

Present for the announcement was Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduan, a former Immigration police commissioner who now serves as Special Adviser to the Royal Thai Police.

Making the joint-announcement were Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Pol Maj Gen Phirayut Karajedi, joined by Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police.

The campaign, titled "Sup Andaman 7/66", was carried throughout the jurisdiction of the Region 8 Police. Although based in Phuket, Region 8 Police oversees police operations in the seven upper Southern Thailand provinces of Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Phang Nga and Phuket.

The campaign targetted 164 drug networks, 517 target sites for raids and seizures and specifically 36 targets for arrest, the press were told today.

In total, 1,040 suspects were arrested, 46 of them taken into custody under arrest warrants.

Seized in carrying out the campaign were 99,985 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), 2,100.81 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), 0.83g of ketamine pills and 8.32g of heroin.

The 455 items of property seized comprised nine cars, 16 motorcycles, 52 firearms and 359 other items, altogether with a total value of B6,233,695, the press was told.