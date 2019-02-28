PHUKET: Region 8 Police, whose headquarters are located at the northern tip of Phuket, held a press conference yesterday (Feb 27) to highlight the number firearms and drugs seized during an ongoing campaign against “influential people and hired gunmen” ahead of the upcoming national election to be held on Mar 24.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 February 2019, 11:23AM

The presentation yesterday was led by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Wanchai Eaksorapit and included the Provincial Police Commanders from Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The campaign netted a haul of illegal firearms.. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The campaign netted a haul of illegal firearms.. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police is the police division overseeing Provincial Police in seven of the 14 Southern Thailand provinces: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Chumporn, Surat Thani and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

Present for yesterday’s presentation, led by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Wanchai Eaksorapit, were Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee, Krabi Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sakchai Limjareon and Phang Nga Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wimol Pitukburapa.

“The Royal Thai Police an order on Feb 1 titled ‘Preparations to make a safe and peaceful election,”, ordering the police to mobilise a crime suppression campaign on Feb 1- Mar 31, 2019,” Gen Wanchai said.

During the 10 days from Feb 15-24, officers throughout the seven Region 8 provinces arrested 93 suspects with firearms, he added.

The weapons seized included two M16 rifles, 14 .38-calibre revolvers, two .357 revolvers, 15 .22-calibre pistols, 11 shotguns, 12 pump-action shotguns, 45 homemade guns (“Thai Pradit”), two .45-calibre semi-automatic pistols and 13 other firearms including seven air rifles.

The 10-day blitz also saw 559 drug suspects arrested in 538 cases, Gen Wanchai explained.

The drugs raids netted 91,650 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) and 1,558.46 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice), he said.

Also seized was 36.971kg of dried marijuana and 856.5kg of kratom, he added.

“In addition, we arrested 11 suspects wanted in 11 that had yet to be closed,” Gen Wanchai said.

“Region 8 Police are dedicated to mobilising our officers to maintain order and protect the safety of people’s lives and property,” Gen Wanchai said.

“We would like to thank all the officers involved in this campaign for their dedication to the mission at hand and the results accomplished,” he added.