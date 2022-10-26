British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Region 8 Police put seized guns haul on show

Region 8 Police put seized guns haul on show

PHUKET: Region 8 Police presented to the public yesterday (Oct 25) 363 firearms seized in police operations in just the past two weeks.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 10:51AM

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

Photo: Region 8 Police

« »

Region 8 Police, headquartered at the northern end of Phuket, are responsible for overseeing police operations in seven provinces of Upper Southern Thailand: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

“There are now frequent crimes involving the use of firearms causing loss of life and property, and increasing fear for people’s safety even more, which affects society and peace among the people,” said Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, Commander-in-Chief of Provincial Police Region 8.

“In this regard, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the National Police Commissioner, under the command of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, has asked the Royal Thai Police to expedite the crackdown on firearms, weapons of war and ammunition,” he continued.

“Therefore, all units have been mobilized to eradicate crimes between October 10 - November 8, 2022 for a period of 30 days, targeting offenses related to illegal firearms, explosives, ammunition, including illegal sale of firearms, explosives, and ammunition through online and social media,” Lt Gen Surapong explained.

“In this regard, the Provincial Police under the Provincial Police Region 8 and the Provincial Investigation Division of the Provincial Police Region 8 have held serious crime raids,” he said.

Of note, Lt Gen Surapong made no mention of specific orders to crack down on illegal firearms in response to the massacre in Nong Bua Lam Phu earlier this month.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

During the 15 days from Oct 10-24, Region 8 Police seized a total of 363 firearms, 260 of which Lt Gen Surapong described as “ordinary firearms”, including rifles.

Three weapons of war were seized, along with 1,702 rounds of ammunition, he said.

Lt Gen Surapong thanked all officers for their efforts in carrying out the crackdown.

He also called on the public to help police by informing them of firearms believed to be illegal.

“This helps to deter wrong-doing. In the past we have received very useful information that has resulted in arrests,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Body of missing Russian woman found south of Patong
Phuket hosts Asean sports conference
Cabinet backs expats owning land
Support for flood victims reaches Chalong
Thailand joins global vax institute
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill walkable, Kamala road woes, 4AM closing time deliberation || October 25
Search for Russian woman to continue one more day
7-Eleven in Pa Khlok robbed at knifepoint
Gamblers arrested in Baan Don
‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill
Long weekend boosts profits
Kamala road back to one lane during power supply repairs
Sunak to be appointed UK’s third PM this year
Officials to open Chalong-Patong road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket deals with the aftermath of landslides and heavy rain || October 24

 

Phuket community
Support for flood victims reaches Chalong

A whole Senate commitee coming down to Phuket to hand out 100 cheap survival bags to 192 households....(Read More)

Support for flood victims reaches Chalong

So that was said!!!!! By a Senator!!! """Provincial government's strategies to p...(Read More)

Green Thoughts: Scraping the barrel ‒ A cautionary tale for our times

All true but tooo late. Better worry about the ocean plankton die offs- source of most oxygen. Ma...(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

Looks like cruise ships better go to deep sea port ( if deep sea port is deep and big enough), so pa...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill walkable, Kamala road woes, 4AM closing time deliberation || October 25

Maybe it could be easier and faster to build a bridge cutting the curve on Patong road......(Read More)

‘Safe’ walking path created up Patong Hill

That "walkway" is classic Thai engineering. Hope they saved some of those small trees and ...(Read More)

Search for Russian woman to continue one more day

Are they sure she was last seen exiting the water and not entering it? All her belongings left on th...(Read More)

Long weekend boosts profits

Even with all the rain and floods everywhere?...(Read More)

Gamblers arrested in Baan Don

Yes. If you lose all your money gambling the first thing you do is go straight to a neighbouring hou...(Read More)

7-Eleven in Pa Khlok robbed at knifepoint

Why no mention of suspected nationality? He demanded cash so surely they know what language he spoke...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket

 