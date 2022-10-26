Region 8 Police put seized guns haul on show

PHUKET: Region 8 Police presented to the public yesterday (Oct 25) 363 firearms seized in police operations in just the past two weeks.

crimepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 10:51AM

Region 8 Police, headquartered at the northern end of Phuket, are responsible for overseeing police operations in seven provinces of Upper Southern Thailand: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

“There are now frequent crimes involving the use of firearms causing loss of life and property, and increasing fear for people’s safety even more, which affects society and peace among the people,” said Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, Commander-in-Chief of Provincial Police Region 8.

“In this regard, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the National Police Commissioner, under the command of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, has asked the Royal Thai Police to expedite the crackdown on firearms, weapons of war and ammunition,” he continued.

“Therefore, all units have been mobilized to eradicate crimes between October 10 - November 8, 2022 for a period of 30 days, targeting offenses related to illegal firearms, explosives, ammunition, including illegal sale of firearms, explosives, and ammunition through online and social media,” Lt Gen Surapong explained.

“In this regard, the Provincial Police under the Provincial Police Region 8 and the Provincial Investigation Division of the Provincial Police Region 8 have held serious crime raids,” he said.

Of note, Lt Gen Surapong made no mention of specific orders to crack down on illegal firearms in response to the massacre in Nong Bua Lam Phu earlier this month.

During the 15 days from Oct 10-24, Region 8 Police seized a total of 363 firearms, 260 of which Lt Gen Surapong described as “ordinary firearms”, including rifles.

Three weapons of war were seized, along with 1,702 rounds of ammunition, he said.

Lt Gen Surapong thanked all officers for their efforts in carrying out the crackdown.

He also called on the public to help police by informing them of firearms believed to be illegal.

“This helps to deter wrong-doing. In the past we have received very useful information that has resulted in arrests,” he said.