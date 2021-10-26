BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Region 8 Police join manhunt for gold shop robber

Region 8 Police join manhunt for gold shop robber

PHUKET: Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on a 71-year-old owner of a gold shop in Phuket Town on Saturday night (Oct 24).

crimeviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 26 October 2021, 11:54AM

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

Region 8 Police have now joined the investigation and the manhunt for the robber wanted for the vicious attack on Saturday night (Oct 24). Photo: Phuket City Police

« »

Officers from Region 8 Police at the northern end of the island, led by Deputy Commander Region 8 Police Pol Maj Gen Wanchai Ekkapornphit, have joined the efforts to catch teh perpetrator, with Lt Col Somporn Boonma, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Region 8 Police spearheading the actual investigation.

Of note, Region 8 Police are responsible for overseeing Provincial Police operations in the seven Upper Southern Thailand provinces, including Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Surat Thani (including Koh Samui) and Chumphon.

The manhunt was launched after 71-year-old gold shop owner Wangdee Inthawong was repeatedly struck heavily on the head by a piece of wood at his home in Phuket Town last Saturday night (Oct 23).

Police were notified of the attack at about 11:30pm.

The attack occurred at the Thong Thaweechai gold shop on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town, where husband-and-wife shop owners Mr Wangdee and his wife, Puangpen Sakkasemkrit, 65, lived upstairs.

When police arrived at the scene late last Saturday night, blood was smeared across the floor in the main room in the home, where Mr Wangdee had fought his attacker.

The couple were asleep in the bedroom on the second floor when they were woken by the robber, who threatened them and told the husband to open the safe on the ground floor, he said.

The robber had entered the home by climbing onto the roof of the house and breaking through the bathroom ceiling on the second floor.

Threatened by the stranger standing in his bedroom, Mr Wangdee refused to open the safe. A fight ensued and carried into the adjoining room, where the robber beat Mr Wangdee repeatedly with a piece of wood. Mr Wangdee suffered several head injuries in the attack.

After suffering a heavy beating and fearful for his wife also being beaten, Mr Wangdee finally relented and gave the key to the safe to the robber, who proceeded downstairs and stole many items of gold from in the safe. The robber fled through the second-floor side door of the shop, police have now confirmed.

QSI International School Phuket

Police have also now confirmed that the robber made off with gold items valued at more than B8 million.

Mr Wangdee told police that he believed the robber was a Myanmar man from listening to his accent when he spoke.

Mr Wangdee luckily escaped serious injury in the attack. He received first aid at the scene from rescue workers and was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

After police and first-responder rescue workers attended the scene late last Saturday night, investigators arrived last Sunday afternoon (Oct 24) to inspect the area behind the gold shop and check CCTV footage from the area. The gold shop is located near the busy market area on Ranong Rd, just west of the Suriyadej Circle.

Investigators reported that the robber fled the gold shop through a side door and is believed to have escaped past an abandoned building with overgrown vegetation behind the gold shop.

Officers found a red mask in the long grass, which they took for further investigation.

From CCTV footage inside the gold shop, officers noted that the robber was wearing black Aerosoft branded shoes, costing about B300.

The robber is also seen carrying the piece of wood and brandishing a large knife, which was not used in the fight with Mr Wangdee.

However, police have yet to reveal any substantial leads in catching the robber. The investigation and the manhunt continues.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar in spotlight as US joins Asean summit
PM backs B100m NYE plan
Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket gold shop robbery, Pop star confirmed for Phuket Countdown |:| October 25
Finnair brings Swedish tourists to Phuket
Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
SHA booking, PCR test refunds confirmed
TCC expects 1-1.5% GDP growth this year
Calls to ban guns on movie sets grow after Baldwin shooting
2,000 Sandbox arrivals test COVID positive branded as fake news
Lisa ‘Blackpink’, Andrea Bocelli to star at Phuket NYE
Incentive offered for foreign investment in property
Hunt continues for gold shop robber, stolen items valued at B8mn
Moderna jabs to arrive Nov 1

 

Phuket community
Finnair brings Swedish tourists to Phuket

As long the international airline industry remains in 'crisis', as officials call it, that l...(Read More)

Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100

Who is a ..... Non Sandbox arrival from abroad" ??.........(Read More)

Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list

It appears tourism operators don't care whether tourists from dodgy vaccine countries quarantine...(Read More)

Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Yawn! Wake me up when it's over.......(Read More)

PM backs B100m NYE plan

Well I know where I won't be going on new year's eve! Stupid waste of money but isn't th...(Read More)

Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100

And still never a word of how many of the positives, hospitalised and dead were vexxinated. Censorsh...(Read More)

Finnair brings Swedish tourists to Phuket

How many of the 'tourists' were those who long term stay most winters- flawed figures as usu...(Read More)

2,000 Sandbox arrivals test COVID positive branded as fake news

Especially if one only reads the headline excerpt in a news feed - of which the above is a prime ex...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

Bunch of liars with that 'no more quarantine'. 2D/1N obliged in a SHA hotel is quarantine t...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

A lot non to the point information for us who need to get that "Thailand Pass", what is ju...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 