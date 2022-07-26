Tengoku
Region 8 crime sweep nets 551 suspects, 81 firearms

PHUKET: A Region 8 Police anti-crime blitz across seven provinces last week saw a total of 551 suspects arrested and 81 firearms seized.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 03:27PM

Photo: Region 8 Police

The results of the anti-crime campaign, from July 18-22, were announced at Krabi Provincial Police Station yesterday (July 25) by Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Wanchai Ekaphonpitch.

Region 8 Police, headquartered at the northern end of the island, are responsible for overseeing police operations in seven provinces of Upper Southern Thailand: Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon and Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The campaign was held with the aim of “preparing to open the country to accommodate tourists on both the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand”, Maj Gen Wanchai said.

Maj Gen Wanchai noted that DNA samples were collected in 433 police operations during the period.

In total, 81 firearms were seized along with 762 bullets, he said.

“Many firearms were seized, with 23 seized in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, followed by 16 in Krabi and 14 in Surat Thani,” he noted.

The operations included 317 drug cases, in which 30,858 methamphetamine tablets (ya bah) and 245 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) were seized, Maj Gen Wanchai said.

Eighty-six arrest warrants were served, with raids taking place at 427 locations, including rental rooms, guesthouses, villas and resorts, he added.

“The Royal Thai Police [head office] has instructed the police to take action to ensure the safety of life and property for citizens and tourists to support the opening of the country, especially in important tourist areas where foreigners and Thais like to travel,” Maj Gen Wanchai said.

