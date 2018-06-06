FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Regime under pressure to lift politics ban

BANGKOK: Pressure is mounting on the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) to lift the ban on political activities immediately in light of the Constitutional Court’s ruling in favour of an NCPO order amending the organic law on political parties.

politicsBangkok Post

Wednesday 6 June 2018, 09:05AM

Official spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd (centre) and aides are tasked with defending the continuing ban on political activities ordered more than four years ago by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Official spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd (centre) and aides are tasked with defending the continuing ban on political activities ordered more than four years ago by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). Photo: Bangkok Post / File

The Constitutional Court yesterday (June 5) ruled that Order No.53/2560 issued on Dec 22 last year by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as the NCPO chief did not violate the 2017 constitution.

The court ruling was in response to petitions that two main political parties, Pheu Thai and the Democrats, earlier filed separately through the Office of the Ombudsman.

The amendments require members of existing political parties to reconfirm their membership and verify their qualifications, as well as pay membership fees, within 30 days of April 1.

Parties are also required to hold general assemblies, elect leaders and executives, write a manifesto and regulations, and set up provincial branches within 90 days of the NCPO ban on political activities being lifted.

The petitioners argued that the amendments did not protect their members and imposed an unreasonably heavy burden on them, limited their rights and liberties and were discriminatory.

However, the Constitutional Court yesterday ruled against these charges.

In light of the court’s ruling, Yutthaporn Issarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, said that the NCPO must allow political activities straight away.

QSI International School Phuket

It is important to allow parties to resume activities so they can prepare for the general election expected in February next year. Otherwise, the poll would not be seen to be free and fair given that some new parties can now proceed with their activities while existing parties are still banned from doing so, Mr Yutthaporn said.

Chousak Sirinil, head of Pheu Thai’s legal team, said that the sooner the ban is lifted, the better.

If and when the ban is lifted, the party must rush to recruit members and set up at least four regional branches as stipulated by the organic law on political parties. Setting up a party branch is no easy task because each branch must have at least 500 members, he said.

Gen Prayut yesterday refused to be drawn over his proposed meeting with political parties to discuss issues associated with the poll preparations.

“The election roadmap will remain the same. It will be in February 2019. Don’t criticise or push for an earlier election,” he stated when asked about his timeframe.

Speculation is rife the NCPO will lift the ban this month to allow parties to prepare for the poll, which has already been delayed numerous times.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar sacks top general involved in Rohingya crackdown
Thaksin call faces two-week probe
UK lawmakers approve expansion of London’s Heathrow airport
Phuket Poll: Is Thailand ready for elections?
US withdraws from ‘cesspool’ UN rights body
Surapong gets two years for issuing Thaksin’s passport
Coronation to be held before poll next year
Doi Suthep activists vow protest
Court seizes B21m more from former Pheu Thai MP, B168mn already seized
Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Trump, Kim share historic handshake
Vietnam’s death row art
Is there an udder way? Farmer begs EU to spare his wandering cow

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
International Law office of Ake and Associates
My Physio By Kanitta
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 