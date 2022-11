Regenerative Cellular Therapy with IntelliHealthPlus!

Start From: Friday 11 November 2022, 04:00PM to Sunday 15 January 2023, 03:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

IntelliHealth Plus Rejuvenation Clinic by Stemcells21 is located in the centre of Bangkok, Phloen chit ,offering VIP customer service and cutting edge cellular therapies for a range of degenerative and age related diseases, trauma and injuries, and ageing with 13 years of experience. We are participating in the Phuket International Boat Show 2023 in January and share all about cell therapies.