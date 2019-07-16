Kata Rocks
Reflections on a great academic year for BISP Primary

Reflections on a great academic year for BISP Primary

It’s been a fantastic year in Primary at British International School, Phuket – BISP. The most visible improvement has undoubtedly been our introduction of Jigsaw, a well­being programme that runs right through the Primary section from Early Years to Year 6, providing us with a common spine and consist­ent approach to this subject.

Education
By BISP

Monday 22 July 2019, 02:00PM

Spirits were at an all-time high at the Soccer 7s tournament. Photo: BISP

Spirits were at an all-time high at the Soccer 7s tournament. Photo: BISP

BISP’s performance of Aladdin was a lively, colourful affair. Photo: BISP

BISP’s performance of Aladdin was a lively, colourful affair. Photo: BISP

This has complemented the focus on our primary virtues of Respect and Kindness, which are becoming ever more embedded. It is gratifying to hear other departments commenting on the observable benefits of this programme.

Our whole staff professional devel­opment has built on previous work on the teaching of writing and moved on to the teaching of reading. The focus has been on developing the ‘balanced reader’, with due attention being given to decoding, comprehension, fluency and phrasing. Teachers are already seeing the benefits of this.

We have also started looking at Math­ematics, with staff having been to China to learn more about the Shanghai Maths Project. We have had staff presenting at conferences on our professional learning model and regarding our library.

It is difficult to pick highlights of the year, but these must include the Year 1-3 performance of Animal Rumble Grumble (watch the livestream here) and the Year 4-6 performance of Alad­din (watch the livestream here). The sports days and swimming galas were notable not only for the tre­mendous ability of our children but also for the sportsmanship on display, whilst Primary teams achieved great success in the annual Soccer 7s tournament (watch the highlights here).

As is always the case in an interna­tional school, we have had new staff join us. They have been, without exception, positive additions to our team. Once more this year we will say goodbye to a number of staff and children, to whom we wish every happiness and success, and look forward to the arrival of new colleagues and students in August.

Laguna Golf Phuket

It is a joy to work in a school with such positive and supportive colleagues, and such cheerful, friendly and hard-working children.

Have a great holiday, everyone. Here’s to further success in the 2019-2020 academic year!

– Kenneth Page

Kenneth Page is the Primary Principal at British International School, Phuket. For more information, visit them at www.bisphuket.ac.th

