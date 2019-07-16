Reflections on a great academic year for BISP Primary

This has complemented the focus on our primary virtues of Respect and Kindness, which are becoming ever more embedded. It is gratifying to hear other departments commenting on the observable benefits of this programme.
Our whole staff professional development has built on previous work on the teaching of writing and moved on to the teaching of reading. The focus has been on developing the ‘balanced reader’, with due attention being given to decoding, comprehension, fluency and phrasing. Teachers are already seeing the benefits of this.
We have also started looking at Mathematics, with staff having been to China to learn more about the Shanghai Maths Project. We have had staff presenting at conferences on our professional learning model and regarding our library.
It is difficult to pick highlights of the year, but these must include the Year 1-3 performance of Animal Rumble Grumble (watch the livestream here) and the Year 4-6 performance of Aladdin (watch the livestream here). The sports days and swimming galas were notable not only for the tremendous ability of our children but also for the sportsmanship on display, whilst Primary teams achieved great success in the annual Soccer 7s tournament (watch the highlights here).
As is always the case in an international school, we have had new staff join us. They have been, without exception, positive additions to our team. Once more this year we will say goodbye to a number of staff and children, to whom we wish every happiness and success, and look forward to the arrival of new colleagues and students in August.
It is a joy to work in a school with such positive and supportive colleagues, and such cheerful, friendly and hard-working children.
Have a great holiday, everyone. Here’s to further success in the 2019-2020 academic year!
– Kenneth Page
Kenneth Page is the Primary Principal at British International School, Phuket. For more information, visit them at www.bisphuket.ac.th
