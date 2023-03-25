Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

PHUKET: An initiative to help parents with the cost of their children’s school uniforms has been launched, it was revealed yesterday (Mar 25).



By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 March 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: Phitsanulokhotnews via Phuket Info Center

Pakorn Rongnopparat, Deputy Director of Trade Organisation of the Office of Teachers and Educational Staff Welfare Promotion Committee, confirmed that discounted uniforms for girls will be accessible ahead of the next school term to help the burden of cost on parents.

The uniforms are made from quality woven fabric and will be made available at a discounted cost of B90 instead of the usual B200.

It was not disclosed exactly why it is to be only girls’ uniforms that are being offered at the discounted rate and there was no mention of similarly reduced offerings for male pupils.

In addition to the reduced uniforms for girls, Mr Pakorn revealed that the commission had also procured various goods such as learning equipment, stationery, teaching aids and science experimental tools which it hopes can further reduce any associated costs to parents in the term ahead.

Mr Pakorn explained that any parents who are interested in buying the school uniforms at the reduced price can do so by ordering through the “Suksapan Mall” app.

Orders for the 2023 academic year start from April 1 and home delivery is available, Mr Pakorn confirmed.