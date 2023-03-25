333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

PHUKET: An initiative to help parents with the cost of their children’s school uniforms has been launched, it was revealed yesterday (Mar 25).


By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 March 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: Phitsanulokhotnews via Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phitsanulokhotnews via Phuket Info Center

Pakorn Rongnopparat, Deputy Director of Trade Organisation of the Office of Teachers and Educational Staff Welfare Promotion Committee, confirmed that discounted uniforms for girls will be accessible ahead of the next school term to help the burden of cost on parents.

The uniforms are made from quality woven fabric and will be made available at a discounted cost of B90 instead of the usual B200.

It was not disclosed exactly why it is to be only girls’ uniforms that are being offered at the discounted rate and there was no mention of similarly reduced offerings for male pupils.

In addition to the reduced uniforms for girls, Mr Pakorn revealed that the commission had also procured various goods such as learning equipment, stationery, teaching aids and science experimental tools which it hopes can further reduce any associated costs to parents in the term ahead.

Mr Pakorn explained that any parents who are interested in buying the school uniforms at the reduced price can do so by ordering through the “Suksapan Mall” app.

Orders for the 2023 academic year start from April 1 and home delivery is available, Mr Pakorn confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably
Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange
Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi
Songkran arrivals to jump
Thai AirAsia X refund plan set to be submitted soon
Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town
Biden says not seeking conflict with Iran after deadly strikes
Warmer summer this year after protracted cool season
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Rawai crash, Warning over Pa Khlok fires, Phuket on TIME Greatest Places list || March 24
Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes
Island on Nai Harn Lake to be closed for two weeks
Warning issued amid continuing fires in Pa Khlok
Candidates for PPAO byelections confirmed

 

Phuket community
Thai AirAsia X refund plan set to be submitted soon

Air Asia X takes money and doesn't deliver for the last 3 years. And, now, they may issue credit...(Read More)

Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange

Not going to because Thailand does not want an educated citizenry that wants some honesty in governm...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

@Kurt. No they can't. That one was rumbled back in the summer and is no longer an option. Do try...(Read More)

Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town

Songkran will be the time all Thai throw away their face mask. Perhaps instead of face mask on motor...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

It's public secret that foreigners can get multiple times 'student visa' for study thai ...(Read More)

Songkran arrivals to jump

Why does government look to Airbnb data to know kind of numbers to expect in just a few weeks? (Semi...(Read More)

Phuket condo supply falls short

And I slept well by believing that up to the highest level ( general Prayut visit to Phuket last wee...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

This good PN Opinion shows how corrupt Government Officials are, not even hiding it, as it seems to ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

Look into the palms that line route 402 in Thalang, then look at the hundreds of expensive steel and...(Read More)

Songkran set to make a return splash in Phuket Town

Most Thais are still wearing masks. Are waterproof ones available?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 