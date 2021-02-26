BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Many people know me through Island Technology, others as a lawyer and some as a provider of Renewable Energy with “Smarter Energy Solution”, my latest business, started in 2019.

technologyenvironmenteconomics
By Advertorial

Saturday 27 February 2021, 10:00AM

Today's solar panels provide good efficiency and a very quick return on investment, sometimes as quick as three to four years.

Today’s solar panels provide good efficiency and a very quick return on investment, sometimes as quick as three to four years.

Autcharawan Pratumwan (Gay), Managing Director, Smarter Energy Solution Co Ltd.

Autcharawan Pratumwan (Gay), Managing Director, Smarter Energy Solution Co Ltd.

I have lived in Phuket for over 20 years and witnessed many increases such as population, energy use to cope with improved lifestyle, pollution, but also undeniable climate changes with very dry seasons leading to reservoirs being completely dried out.

The older I grow, the more I remember and miss the “good old days” I spent in my grandparent’s village. I have memories of this simple life, eating fish fresh from the sea, picking up eggs from the henhouse, drinking water directly from the source, picking up vegetables from my grandmother’s garden. I am nostalgic of that period. My grandparents were not rich but they lived a happy and healthy life... a sustainable life.

I wanted to rediscover this sustainability and start helping our environment, and understand why we continue to destroy our environment. 

The world is changing, and we must live in line with our time. I am not asking to go back 100 years ago. I just want people to realise that they can continue to live the same way by only adjusting a bit.

I first looked at the solar technology 12 years ago, but the cost was too high. In 2019, I studied clean energy again for my home and realised that I could not only substantially decrease my electrical bills, but also help the planet by reducing CO2 emissions. I then decided to go further and attended seminars and exhibitions until I was convinced and ready to employ specialists for this fantastic technology.

Today’s solar panels provide good efficiency and a very quick return on investment, sometimes as quick as three to four years! This is like putting your money in the bank and doubling it in four years… that’s a 25% p.a. interest rate. So, when investing in a solar rooftop, you not only help our planet, but you also help your wallet. After four years, the electricity generated by the solar panels is completely free!

“Smarter Energy Solution Co., Ltd.” is a new company, with newly employed solar energy specialists and engineers, and a large part of the team comes from Island Technology.

We continuously look for new and more efficient technologies to provide our customers with the best possible tailor-made system. We are in constant relation with some of the most trusted solar panels and inverters suppliers and work very hard on our costs to make this renewable energy affordable to all.

Our installations are systematically checked by independent engineers and approved by government agencies, such as the PEA (Provincial Electricity Authority) or the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The best part is that we guarantee the performance of our systems. If it does not perform as promised, we will upgrade it until it does – at our cost! We also provide outstanding tax benefits for companies investing in Renewable Energy. 

We have recently completed testing LiFePO4 batteries to answer the growing demand for nighttime use and will provide a 10-year warranty.

We will soon be offering Vehicle Charging Stations for the long-expected arrival of the Electric Vehicles in Thailand and new generations of all-in-one solar streetlights and lawn lights.

So, contact us to discuss a suitable solution and rediscover sustainability.

By Autcharawan Pratumwan (Gay)

Autcharawan Pratumwan (Gay), Managing Director, Smarter Energy Solution Co Ltd. e: gay@smarterenergysolution.com. m: 081-897-4180. t: 076 322 095-7. f: 076 322 098. W: www.smarterenergysolution.com 

