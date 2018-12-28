THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Redemption’: Wild Oats XI wins record ninth Sydney-Hobart yacht race

SAILING: Supermaxi Wild Oats XI won its ninth line honours in the Sydney to Hobart ocean race today (Dec 28) to become the most successful yacht in the history of the gruelling competition.

Sailing
By AFP

Friday 28 December 2018, 01:51PM

Australia’s Wild Oats XI approaches the finish line of the Sydney to Hobart race, taking its ninth line honours in the gruelling competition.

Australia’s Wild Oats XI approaches the finish line of the Sydney to Hobart race, taking its ninth line honours in the gruelling competition.

The victory was particularly special for Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards and his crew, after being stripped of their win last year when they were handed a one-hour penalty over a near-collision. Photo: ROLEX / AFP / Handout

The victory was particularly special for Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards and his crew, after being stripped of their win last year when they were handed a one-hour penalty over a near-collision. Photo: ROLEX / AFP / Handout

Sydney-Hobart yacht race. Image AFP / Gal Roma

Sydney-Hobart yacht race. Image AFP / Gal Roma

The 74th edition of the annual Sydney-Hobart race was characterised by a neck-and-neck battle between four supermaxis. Photo: AFP / file / Peter Parks

The 74th edition of the annual Sydney-Hobart race was characterised by a neck-and-neck battle between four supermaxis. Photo: AFP / file / Peter Parks

In a thrilling finish to the 628-nautical mile (1,163-kilometre) bluewater classic down Australia’s east coast that saw an unprecedented battle between four supermaxis, the 100-footer crossed the finish line first in Hobart.

The victory was particularly special for Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards and the crew, after being stripped of their win last year when they were handed a one-hour penalty over a near-collision.

“Redemption for us, that is for sure. Last year, it was so disappointing,” Richards told reporters after reaching Hobart.

“Whether people like it or not, it is Wild Oats XI’s 10th time over that line first, no matter what anyone else says… After an event like last year and to come through and redeem yourself is a wonderful feeling, money can’t buy it.”

Richards marked the win at Constitution Dock with a trademark Australian “shoey” celebration, which involves drinking champagne out of a shoe, before he was thrown into the Derwent River by the crew.

Fierce battle

The 74th edition of the annual contest was characterised by a neck-and-neck battle between four supermaxis – the biggest and fastest yachts – Wild Oats XI, Comanche, Black Jack, and Infotrack.

Wild Oats XI and last year’s defending champion Comanche had been taking turns to be in the lead since the fleet of yachts departed a sunny Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day.

But after leading the race overnight, Wild Oats XI surged ahead of Comanche early Thursday, choosing to swing east in pursuit of faster winds in what Richards described as a “game-winning manoeuvre”.

Black Jack finished second, ahead of Comanche and Infotrack.

Richards said he was particularly proud of how 14-year-old Wild Oats XI fared against the quality of the other supermaxis, calling it “the Phar Lap of yachting” in a nod to Australia’s greatest racehorse.

‘Could not be happier’

The result is a relief for the Oatley family, which owns Wild Oats XI, after the boat had to retire from the 2015 and 2016 races. The vessel’s previous win was in 2014.

“This is absolutely fantastic. Words fail me,” owner Sandy Oatley told commercial broadcaster Channel Seven.

“I could not be happier. The whole family is really happy.”

Lighter winds meant the fleet could not match last year’s record pace of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds set by Comanche.

Wild Oats XI finished with a time of one day, 19 hours, seven minutes and 21 seconds.

Attention now turns to the handicap honours – the race to be the vessel that performs best according to size – with 2017 winner TP52 Ichi Ban in the lead.

The fleet in the often brutal contest dropped from 85 to 80 during the dash south from Sydney, with Hong Kong supermaxi Scallywag the most prominent retirement with a broken bowsprit.

Challenging conditions and storms are not unknown to the race, with six people dying on one night in 1998 when a deep depression exploded over the fleet in the treacherous Bass Strait between the Australian mainland and Tasmania.

The fleet marked the 20th anniversary of the tragedy on Thursday with a moment of silence and the reading of a message of commemoration.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Close racing in top conditions on final day of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Young sailors show their skills in the dinghy classes
Strong breeze brings ideal conditions for Phuket King’s Cup fleet
A testing day for skippers and crews at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Flying start for the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta returns
Thai sailors to compete at Para World Sailing Championships in USA
Fugazi claims top honours at Multihull Solutions Regatta
Strong gusts overpower racers in Phuket’s Multihull Solutions Regatta
Multihull Solutions Regatta gets underway
Entries for 2018 Multihull Solutions Regatta flowing in
Phuket gears up for green-season favourite Multihull Solutions Regatta
Panwa Boonak crowned 2018 Thailand Optimist National Champion
Two race shoot-out brings 2018 Top of the Gulf Regatta to an end

 

Phuket community
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

Compare RTP reports over the years. It is all so childish. What ever happened has nothing to do with...(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

"0 fined for speeding," now we know the figures are BS....(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

Wow, the record list shows what is so very wrong on Phuket Island. ...The absence of normal daily 3...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

This is of course to be expected but is genuinely sad for Thailand. When the coup happened it looked...(Read More)

Price controls may be placed on soaring medical costs

Dek, let sink in what you read! I wrote it was not about the money, it is about the idea. And, Oh, ...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

This outcome was predictable. NACC took "drama time' just to fool people as of NACC was re...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Wow, I never ever thought KFC would be the yard stick to judge tourism, where as, in your own words,...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

It is the fact that they have to resort to "new tourism demographics" that makes us angry....(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

D.. in fact there is a very big difference between "haze" and "smog"... smog is ...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

So your market analysis is based on how busy fast food outlets are, wow you must manage a 7/11...Tha...(Read More)

 

JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Thailand Yacht Show
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant

 